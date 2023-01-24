Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Begin Journey for 10th All A Title
After two years of missing the All A Classic state tournament, the University Heights Academy Blazers begin their quest for a 10th small school state championship Thursday night facing a foe that they have never faced. The Blazers will tangle with the Raceland Rams, the champions out of the 16th Region.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Williams’ Dunks Highlight Tigers’ Rout of Fort Campbell
Antonio Williams led the way with 26 points and the Hopkinsville Tigers picked up their first 8th-District win of the season with a 90-45 rout of hosts Fort Campbell on Tuesday. Watch as Williams punctuates his big night with a pair of dunks in this Max’s Moment.
yoursportsedge.com
Slow Start Dooms Lady Falcons at Dawson Springs
Jaidah Ezcaman had a double-double, but Fort Campbell’s girls fell 57-30 in action Tuesday night at Dawson Springs. The host Lady Panthers ran out to a 24-2 lead after just 8 minutes and coasted from there. Dawson (7-13) took a 35-12 lead to halftime and held a 47-23 margin...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Blazers Run the Halls (w/PHOTOS)
It is THE tradition for athletes at University Heights Academy who are headed to state competition. The Blazers’ basketball team had the chance to ‘Run the Halls’ prior to their departure for Richmond Wednesday to take part in the All A Classic. Check it out.
wnky.com
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green
Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. musician signs Nashville record deal
NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Kelsey Hart is a rising country music star, born and raised here in the Tri-State. Hart grew up in Muhlenberg County, but is making his way to music city after signing a deal with Curb Records in Nashville. He says in 2016, he was cutting hair...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction lifted following morning semi crash on I-24
TRIGG County, KY — A crash involving two semi trucks has blocked one lane of Interstate 24 eastbound near the 68 mile marker in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to an early morning release, the crash site is near the Trigg and Christian County line. The...
WBKO
Carter Lumber expanding as it rebuilds in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Lumber announced Thursday the expansion of its Carter Lumber building component manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark. This expansion and construction is part of their rebuilding following the devasting tornados that impacted Bowling Green in December 2021. “You have a company that’s not just...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Track Gets Racing Wheelchair Donation
The Caldwell County High School track program didn’t just stop with getting a new track surface. Caldwell track will have its first wheelchair racer this spring and is in the process of getting a laser timing system for home meets. Members of Princeton Elks Lodge #1115 were at an...
kentuckytoday.com
Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
wkdzradio.com
Injured Hopkinsville Firefighters Name Released
Authorities have released the name of a firefighter that was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky lands commitment from highly-touted, in-state OL prospect
Kentucky added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Hayes Johnson. He chose Kentucky over fellow finalists Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State. Here’s his announcement:. Johnson is a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He attends...
WBKO
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
whopam.com
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
This Institution Has Flipped Burgers and Fried Potatoes Since 1929!
Hey, y'all! When traveling, finding a restaurant that is clearly a local favorite is always exciting. Today I have exactly that to share with you -- Ferrell's Snappy Service, an iconic eatery in Madisonville, KY.
wnky.com
Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
Comments / 0