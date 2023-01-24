ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Blazers Begin Journey for 10th All A Title

After two years of missing the All A Classic state tournament, the University Heights Academy Blazers begin their quest for a 10th small school state championship Thursday night facing a foe that they have never faced. The Blazers will tangle with the Raceland Rams, the champions out of the 16th Region.
RACELAND, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Slow Start Dooms Lady Falcons at Dawson Springs

Jaidah Ezcaman had a double-double, but Fort Campbell’s girls fell 57-30 in action Tuesday night at Dawson Springs. The host Lady Panthers ran out to a 24-2 lead after just 8 minutes and coasted from there. Dawson (7-13) took a 35-12 lead to halftime and held a 47-23 margin...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Blazers Run the Halls (w/PHOTOS)

It is THE tradition for athletes at University Heights Academy who are headed to state competition. The Blazers’ basketball team had the chance to ‘Run the Halls’ prior to their departure for Richmond Wednesday to take part in the All A Classic. Check it out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green

Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. musician signs Nashville record deal

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - Kelsey Hart is a rising country music star, born and raised here in the Tri-State. Hart grew up in Muhlenberg County, but is making his way to music city after signing a deal with Curb Records in Nashville. He says in 2016, he was cutting hair...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Lane restriction lifted following morning semi crash on I-24

TRIGG County, KY — A crash involving two semi trucks has blocked one lane of Interstate 24 eastbound near the 68 mile marker in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to an early morning release, the crash site is near the Trigg and Christian County line. The...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Carter Lumber expanding as it rebuilds in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Lumber announced Thursday the expansion of its Carter Lumber building component manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark. This expansion and construction is part of their rebuilding following the devasting tornados that impacted Bowling Green in December 2021. “You have a company that’s not just...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Track Gets Racing Wheelchair Donation

The Caldwell County High School track program didn’t just stop with getting a new track surface. Caldwell track will have its first wheelchair racer this spring and is in the process of getting a laser timing system for home meets. Members of Princeton Elks Lodge #1115 were at an...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Injured Hopkinsville Firefighters Name Released

Authorities have released the name of a firefighter that was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky lands commitment from highly-touted, in-state OL prospect

Kentucky added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning. The Wildcats picked up a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Hayes Johnson. He chose Kentucky over fellow finalists Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State. Here’s his announcement:. Johnson is a native of Campbellsville, Kentucky. He attends...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
SMITHS GROVE, KY

