KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city council hears several public issues including deer hunt proposals
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On January 23, the Cape Girardeau City Council heard public comment on several issues including deer hunt updates and new ordinances were passed in regards to marijuana laws. Cape Girardeau Police Officer Ty Metzger updated the council on last year’s Urban Deer Hunt. Officer...
kbsi23.com
Ritter Communications expands to Cape Girardeau, Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider serving exclusively the Mid-South, is expanding its telecom and advanced cloud solutions to Jackson, Missouri. This $2.3 million project is a self-funded investment to benefit businesses and schools in the Jackson community. This is Ritter Communications second expansion project in Missouri. The company previously announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau in October 2022.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Fire Department holding free Car Seat Check Event Jan. 27
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will hold a Car Seat Check Event on Friday, January 27. It will be at Cape Fire Department’s Station #3 (1975 N. Sprigg Street) from 10 a.m. to noon. Forty-six percent of car seats are improperly installed, according...
kbsi23.com
City of Jackson issues Snow Route Proclamation
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – City officials in Jackson issued a Snow Route Proclamation Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of this week’s winter weather event. Residents who have vehicles parked on designated snow routes in Jackson have 12 hours to move those vehicles off the street or to a nondesignated snow route to allow city crews to plow the entire width of the roadway.
mymoinfo.com
Big Changes for Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) Some changes have happened already and others are still to come for the portion of Lake Wappapello in southern Wayne County that is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson with the corps tells us about these projects. Jefferson tells us when your first...
KFVS12
A look at new business and events in the next two months|Sikeston This Week 1/24/23
Snow was falling in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Legal battle continues over Illinois gun ban. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Third round of funding announced for Rebuild Illinois projects. Snow making its way into the Heartland| First Alert Forecast from the Digital News...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after driver crashes into parked car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a driver hit a parked car on Tuesday evening, January 24. According to police, the crash happened on Lorimier Street, across from City Hall, around 6 p.m. An ambulance was called to the scene. The road is closed for the investigation.
KFVS12
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
kbsi23.com
Juvenile arrested after New Madrid County R1 School District receives threatening social media post
NEW MADRID, Mo (KBSI) – A juvenile has been arrested and charges are pending after the New Madrid County R1 School District received a threatening social media post Wednesday morning. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, R1 school officials were alerted that a threatening social media post was...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Schools Superintendent announces retirement
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools’ superintendent announced the 2022-2023 school year will be his last with the district. Dr. Neil Glass announced at Monday night’s school board meeting that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. In a letter to...
darnews.com
Bluff blanketed in snow, line crews race overnight outages
Southeast Missouri woke up to a thick blanket of snow — in some places, up to 8 inches of it. Sean Poulos of the National Weather Service Paducah reported Butler County remained on the edge of the winter system, seeing between 3 and 4 inches of accumulation. Carter and other counties to the west and north received a much steeper 5-8 inches, sometimes within the same region.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
kbsi23.com
Georgia man arrested in double homicide in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A Georgia man was arrested and faces charges in the double homicide of a two people on January 22 in Sikeston. Cornelius M. David, 33, of Georgia faces two counts of first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.
kbsi23.com
Calvert City man faces trafficking, possession of Fentanyl charges
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man faces trafficking and possessing Fentanyl charges after he was arrested in McCracken County. Brice Alexander, 22, of Calvert City faces charges of trafficking in a 1st-degree – controlled substance – Fentanyl, possession of a 1st-degree -controlled substance – Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after ‘shots fired’ call at Marion, IL hotel
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
KFVS12
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested
Two men were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired at a hotel. He’s facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running. Gun theft investigation, Jackson woman charged. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Jackson woman is accused of stealing...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau woman brings singing telegrams back in business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In 1933, singing telegrams became a way of the future, formerly known for reporting deaths, singing telegrams became a happier way of sending a message. Flash forward to 2023 and the trend is popping up again. With over 20 million views Joy Brooker, known...
KFVS12
Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
