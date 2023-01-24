ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

Ritter Communications expands to Cape Girardeau, Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Ritter Communications, the largest privately held telecommunications service provider serving exclusively the Mid-South, is expanding its telecom and advanced cloud solutions to Jackson, Missouri. This $2.3 million project is a self-funded investment to benefit businesses and schools in the Jackson community. This is Ritter Communications second expansion project in Missouri. The company previously announced its first expansion project in the state to Cape Girardeau in October 2022.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

City of Jackson issues Snow Route Proclamation

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – City officials in Jackson issued a Snow Route Proclamation Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of this week’s winter weather event. Residents who have vehicles parked on designated snow routes in Jackson have 12 hours to move those vehicles off the street or to a nondesignated snow route to allow city crews to plow the entire width of the roadway.
JACKSON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Big Changes for Lake Wappapello

(Wappapello) Some changes have happened already and others are still to come for the portion of Lake Wappapello in southern Wayne County that is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson with the corps tells us about these projects. Jefferson tells us when your first...
WAYNE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Schools Superintendent announces retirement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools’ superintendent announced the 2022-2023 school year will be his last with the district. Dr. Neil Glass announced at Monday night’s school board meeting that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. In a letter to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
darnews.com

Bluff blanketed in snow, line crews race overnight outages

Southeast Missouri woke up to a thick blanket of snow — in some places, up to 8 inches of it. Sean Poulos of the National Weather Service Paducah reported Butler County remained on the edge of the winter system, seeing between 3 and 4 inches of accumulation. Carter and other counties to the west and north received a much steeper 5-8 inches, sometimes within the same region.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Georgia man arrested in double homicide in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A Georgia man was arrested and faces charges in the double homicide of a two people on January 22 in Sikeston. Cornelius M. David, 33, of Georgia faces two counts of first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Calvert City man faces trafficking, possession of Fentanyl charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man faces trafficking and possessing Fentanyl charges after he was arrested in McCracken County. Brice Alexander, 22, of Calvert City faces charges of trafficking in a 1st-degree – controlled substance – Fentanyl, possession of a 1st-degree -controlled substance – Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CALVERT CITY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 face charges after ‘shots fired’ call at Marion, IL hotel

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau woman brings singing telegrams back in business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In 1933, singing telegrams became a way of the future, formerly known for reporting deaths, singing telegrams became a happier way of sending a message. Flash forward to 2023 and the trend is popping up again. With over 20 million views Joy Brooker, known...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Missing man from Stoddard Co. found safe

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies say a missing man has been found safe. Earlier on Tuesday, January 24, the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep an eye out for a man reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 22 around midnight.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy