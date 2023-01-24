Read full article on original website
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky’s struggle to regain a ranking may soon come to an end
Kentucky mens basketball is currently on a four-game SEC winning streak but have seemed to barely gain any ground rankings-wise, much to the confusion of many Kentucky fans. Unfortunately for those fans, there is a clear reason for the lack of a return to the AP Top 25 for the Wildcats: the law of diminishing wins and even more diminishing losses.
Kentucky Hosting Reunion for 1996-98 Men's Basketball Teams
The University of Kentucky Athletic Department will celebrate the 1996, 1997 and 1998 men’s basketball teams on Feb. 18 inside Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on Wednesday night. It is one of the most heralded stretches in Kentucky men’s basketball ...
Devin Leary: Transferring to Kentucky 'Really Just a No-Brainer'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Devin Leary era is underway in the Bluegrass. In the eyes of many, coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats made out like bandits nabbing the NC State transfer — who was considered the top quarterback in the transfer portal by many. Across five seasons in Raleigh, ...
Sahvir Wheeler Breaks Through in New Role in Kentucky's 69-53 Win Over Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler has surrounded the biggest talking points of the season for Kentucky basketball. Just one year after finishing as a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, Wheeler became the scapegoat of the Wildcats' 2022-23 roster and a catalyst for some ...
aseaofblue.com
Rob Dillingham will visit Kentucky this weekend
The Kentucky Wildcats have now turned their attention to the Kansas Jayhawks. In what will be a heavyweight matchup of the two blue-blood programs, Rupp Arena is expected to be packed and rocking for tip-off Saturday night. With that in mind, the Kentucky coaching staff will be rolling out the...
aseaofblue.com
Sahvir Wheeler embraces new role
The talk around the Kentucky Wildcats over the last two weeks has been the “Basketball Benny” lineup. With the Cats now on a four-game winning streak, including a top-five road win, it appears that John Calipari has recognized the lineup that gives him the best chance to win features Cason Wallace running point guard for this team.
High School recruitment, Kelvin Joseph's success helped UK land transfer JQ Hardaway
LEXINGTON - With Mark Stoops' background as a defensive backs coach, Kentucky has built a transfer portal cornerback pipeline in recent years. Kentucky sent transfer corners Lonnie Johnson (Garden City CC), Kelvin Joseph (LSU) and Brandin Echols (Northwest Mississippi CC) to the NFL over the last four years and helped develop Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) into a second-team All-SEC selection this past season.
1039thebulldog.com
All A State Tournament begins today at EKU
The Kentucky All A Girls Basketball State Tournament begins today at McBrayer Arena on the campus of EKU in Richmond. 14th Region girls champion Leslie County takes on Covington Holy Cross at 8:30am this morning, this afternoon at 1:00pm the 15th Region champion, Pikeville girls will take on Carlisle County and then 13th Region girls champion Jackson County faces Bishop Brossart tonight at 8:00pm.
fox56news.com
Study: Kentucky named 2023's worst state to retire
A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Study: Kentucky named 2023’s worst state to retire. A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
fox56news.com
Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Alex Miller playing at Renfro Valley. Out & About with DeAnn Stepehns. The Doc Is...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
fox56news.com
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
Eastern Progress
Campus union holds campaign kickoff
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Eastern Kentucky University’s chapter of the United Campus Workers (UCW) union held their “Freezing at EKU” campaign kickoff in Lower Powell Plaza. The event included speeches by EKU student and faculty union members calling for improved working conditions and an end to a “soft” hiring freeze. A petition published by UCW stated the freeze was implemented by the university at the end of the 2022 academic year.
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
wymt.com
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
WTVQ
Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
