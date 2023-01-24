ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky’s struggle to regain a ranking may soon come to an end

Kentucky mens basketball is currently on a four-game SEC winning streak but have seemed to barely gain any ground rankings-wise, much to the confusion of many Kentucky fans. Unfortunately for those fans, there is a clear reason for the lack of a return to the AP Top 25 for the Wildcats: the law of diminishing wins and even more diminishing losses.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Rob Dillingham will visit Kentucky this weekend

The Kentucky Wildcats have now turned their attention to the Kansas Jayhawks. In what will be a heavyweight matchup of the two blue-blood programs, Rupp Arena is expected to be packed and rocking for tip-off Saturday night. With that in mind, the Kentucky coaching staff will be rolling out the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Sahvir Wheeler embraces new role

The talk around the Kentucky Wildcats over the last two weeks has been the “Basketball Benny” lineup. With the Cats now on a four-game winning streak, including a top-five road win, it appears that John Calipari has recognized the lineup that gives him the best chance to win features Cason Wallace running point guard for this team.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

High School recruitment, Kelvin Joseph's success helped UK land transfer JQ Hardaway

LEXINGTON - With Mark Stoops' background as a defensive backs coach, Kentucky has built a transfer portal cornerback pipeline in recent years. Kentucky sent transfer corners Lonnie Johnson (Garden City CC), Kelvin Joseph (LSU) and Brandin Echols (Northwest Mississippi CC) to the NFL over the last four years and helped develop Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) into a second-team All-SEC selection this past season.
LEXINGTON, KY
1039thebulldog.com

All A State Tournament begins today at EKU

The Kentucky All A Girls Basketball State Tournament begins today at McBrayer Arena on the campus of EKU in Richmond. 14th Region girls champion Leslie County takes on Covington Holy Cross at 8:30am this morning, this afternoon at 1:00pm the 15th Region champion, Pikeville girls will take on Carlisle County and then 13th Region girls champion Jackson County faces Bishop Brossart tonight at 8:00pm.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Study: Kentucky named 2023's worst state to retire

A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Study: Kentucky named 2023’s worst state to retire. A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Alex Miller playing at Renfro Valley. Out & About with DeAnn Stepehns. The Doc Is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
fox56news.com

Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up

As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

Campus union holds campaign kickoff

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Eastern Kentucky University’s chapter of the United Campus Workers (UCW) union held their “Freezing at EKU” campaign kickoff in Lower Powell Plaza. The event included speeches by EKU student and faculty union members calling for improved working conditions and an end to a “soft” hiring freeze. A petition published by UCW stated the freeze was implemented by the university at the end of the 2022 academic year.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
WKYT 27

Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy