Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans
SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 69, Arizona St. 66, OT
ARIZONA ST. (15-6) Washington 1-6 0-2 2, Des.Cambridge 10-24 2-2 26, Dev.Cambridge 2-9 4-4 8, Collins 5-10 2-2 15, Horne 1-7 0-0 3, Nunez 2-8 3-3 8, Muhammad 1-4 0-0 2, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 1-5 0-0 2, Brennan 0-1 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 11-13 66.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100
Percentages: FG .451, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (McDermott 3-7, Roby 2-2, Bates-Diop 2-5, Branham 1-2, Collins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dieng 0-2, K.Johnson 0-2, Wesley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 12 (S.Johnson 5, Collins 2, Jones 2, McDermott, Poeltl, Wesley). Steals: 2...
Comments / 0