ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Governor Hochul honors Buffalo blizzard heroes

By Patrick Ryan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkK28_0kOvZQNb00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul honored many of Buffalo’s blizzard heroes Saturday. These everyday people and first responders put it all on the line to be good neighbors.

“We have been tested,” Governor Hochul said. “We have been tested by fire, by snow, by blizzards and winds that were just unbelievable.”

It’s been a string of heartbreaking tests for Western New Yorkers over the last year.

That’s why Saturday was so special.

Governor Hochul recognized the heroic lengths first responders and everyday people took to protect their neighbors during December’s deadly blizzard.

“The everyday heroes, who could have just taken care of themselves and said ‘I can’t go out there, something could happen to me’ that was all pushed aside,” Governor Hochul said.

“There’s our guardian angel”: Man breaks into Cheektowaga school to shelter people in blizzard

That includes people like Jay Withey who broke into a Cheektowaga school to shelter and feed 24 stranded drivers. And Sha’Kyra Aughtry who saved Joey White, she answered his screams for help, lost on the street with severe frostbite.

“I did what I was raised to do. it wasn’t anything out of my character, I just did it,” Aughtry told News 4. “I didn’t expect all of this, though. I did definitely not expect all of this, I just thought I was doing the right thing and I got him help and that would be the end.”

Aughtry says life since the blizzard has been a bit overwhelming.

She wasn’t one hundred percent sure the honor was real when the governor’s office reached out. But, this mother of three was touched when Governor Hochul spoke with her one-on-one.

“She told me ‘thank you’ and continue to bless lives and do what I’m doing. So, I don’t think I’m doing anything different.”

Local woman, sister of saved man meet after storm heroism

Aughtry is just one of the many incredible people honored. And one woman took to the stage to thank the first responders who saved her while pregnant.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the heroic efforts and all of the help that we received,” said Brianna Russell.

“There is no community or people stronger than right here in Buffalo,” Hochul added.

After Saturday’s ceremony, the governor told us that an independent report will be done looking at the state’s storm response.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

BTF places billboards around city calling for change

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

24 Words That Buffalo Transplants Absolutely BOTCH

If you are a Western New Yorker born and raised, you may not even realize how strong your Buffalo accent is. When you’re a Buffalo transplant, the accent is a bit more noticeable, and there’s a few words that tend to give it away. The Buffalo accent has...
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Fill ‘er up

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “In June 2022 I flew with Kevin D’Angelo in his Shark SeaRey from his home airport in Hamburg, N.Y. The plan was to meet up with several other SeaReys and float planes for some $100 seafood at Galene’s on Conesus Lake in New York’s Finger Lakes. We hadn’t been 10 minutes in the air when Kevin said he was going to get some gas. We dove (literally) down to land on this postage stamp piece of grass behind a Kwik Fill gas station in Strykersville and proceeded to join the cars and fill ‘er up. You can only imagine the stares from the non-flying vehicles.”
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure

It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
WIBX 950

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
wnynewsnow.com

Locally Loved Musician Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?

One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
2 On Your Side

Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election on Buffalo Common Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a change on the Buffalo Common Council next year as the council president Darius Pridgen has officially confirmed that he will not seek re-election. When asked why, he simply said to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing "because I enjoy what I do...
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy