Kansas City, MO

atozsports.com

Chiefs’ weird gamble blows up in their face

On Tuesday the Chiefs made one of the weirdest gambles we have seen in quite some time. You may have seen by now that the Chiefs and Bengals are playing chess against each other, and the Bengals just made one of the sneakiest moves one could make. Kansas City let...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Chiefs react to Bengals calling Arrowhead 'Burrowhead'

Local man does pull-ups for every Chiefs TD to help spread message of love. After every Chiefs game, James McGinnis does one pull-up for every touchdown the team has scored on the season. As of the Jaguars game, he is up to 61. The feat is especially impressive when you consider the injury he's been recovering from for more than seven years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Bengals throw a major wrench in the Chiefs’ plans

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Andy Reid provides massive Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, and perhaps the biggest storyline before the game is the status of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in their Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on a play where Read more... The post Andy Reid provides massive Patrick Mahomes update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Limited At Practice On Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs listed four players on Thursday's injury report, but only one wasn't a full practice participant. Mecole Hardman remained limited with a pelvic injury that's sidelined him since Week 9. His status is uncertain for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Zac Taylor has bold claim about Bengals

It’s safe to say that the Cincinnati Bengals have faced a lot of adversity on their road to a second-straight AFC title game. The Bengals had one of the toughest schedules in the NFL down the stretch, suffered some key losses on the offensive line, and were hurt by the changes to the NFL playoff Read more... The post Zac Taylor has bold claim about Bengals appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman heading to WBC

One had to imagine that, if Kansas City Royals pitcher Aroldis Chapman was going to suit up for the World Baseball Classic, it would have been for the Cuban National Team. That is not the case. Instead, Chapman announced that he will be part of Great Britian’s entry, being named to their preliminary 50 man roster for the tournament. As Chapman’s ancestors are from Jamaica, which had been a British colony at the time, he is eligible to play for the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO

