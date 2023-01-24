Read full article on original website
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
fourstateshomepage.com
SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows
A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
mykdkd.com
Bald Eagles in Missouri
From www.visitmo.com: Back in the late 1970s, bald eagles were well on their way to extinction in the lower 48 states – it was rare to see one in the wild. Thanks to good environmental management in the years that followed, bald eagles have made a comeback. In fact, there are about 500 active nests in Missouri.
FOX2now.com
Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special …. A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished...
Missouri among worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Missouri ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, while Kansas was one of the best, according to a new report from Wallethub.
fox13memphis.com
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
kcur.org
Missouri Republicans push for the state to take control of St. Louis Police — just like Kansas City
Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat. However, the city gained local control of its police department...
Could Psychedelics Be Missouri's Next Drug Frontier?
One GOP legislator hopes to pave a way for those with treatment-resistant illnesses to try psychedelics as a cure
ksmu.org
Socialist group in Springfield protests ‘fearmongering’ Missouri Senate bill
On Monday night, downtown Springfield saw a protest by people opposing a new Missouri bill concerning transgender student-athletes and so-called critical race theory. About 60 people gathered at Park Central Square on a biting January evening. The mostly college-age crowd protested Missouri Senate Bill 42, which would ban teaching critical race theory in public schools and prevent transgender girls from joining school-sponsored girls’ sports.
kttn.com
GOP renews push to block Missouri cities and counties from mandating EV charging stations
(Missouri Independent) – Requiring business owners to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms and a mandate they can’t afford, members of a Missouri House committee argued Wednesday. Primarily Republican lawmakers voiced support during a committee hearing on legislation that would require cities and counties...
Crime concerns have Missouri lawmakers calling for a St. Louis special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “What is your favorite word to use?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Missouri
Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about popular music, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Puddle of Mudd, The Get Up Kids, Story of the Year, and Never Shout Never are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
fourstateshomepage.com
Social media threat tracked down to 2 teens
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
