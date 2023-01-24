ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
UTAH STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
WEBB CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Rare Missouri Mountain Lion Hit By Car, Photo Shows

A mountain lion, a species that remains incredibly rare in the state, was hit on a Missouri highway north of Villa Ridge. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), mountain lions have been extirpated (or locally extinct) since the 1920s. Occasional individuals do wander in from bordering states, however. This is the most likely cause for a large mountain lion appearing on Old Highway 100 north of Villa Ridge, MO before being struck by a vehicle. The predator was able to flee the scene, but may have sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
mykdkd.com

Bald Eagles in Missouri

From www.visitmo.com: Back in the late 1970s, bald eagles were well on their way to extinction in the lower 48 states – it was rare to see one in the wild. Thanks to good environmental management in the years that followed, bald eagles have made a comeback. In fact, there are about 500 active nests in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor

A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis. Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special …. A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished...
MISSOURI STATE
KGLO News

Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season

DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
IOWA STATE
ksmu.org

Socialist group in Springfield protests ‘fearmongering’ Missouri Senate bill

On Monday night, downtown Springfield saw a protest by people opposing a new Missouri bill concerning transgender student-athletes and so-called critical race theory. About 60 people gathered at Park Central Square on a biting January evening. The mostly college-age crowd protested Missouri Senate Bill 42, which would ban teaching critical race theory in public schools and prevent transgender girls from joining school-sponsored girls’ sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays

We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “What is your favorite word to use?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
NEOSHO, MO
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Missouri

Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about popular music, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Puddle of Mudd, The Get Up Kids, Story of the Year, and Never Shout Never are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Social media threat tracked down to 2 teens

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
WEBB CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy