Johnson Scores 21, RV Carrington Takes Down Lamoure/LM
LAMOURE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Junior Guard Madison Johnson made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Carrington in a 59-34 victory over Lamoure/Litchville/Marion on Tuesday night in girls District 5 Basketball. Carrington is now 4-0 in D5 and 12-3 overall, LLM drops to 3-2 in D5 and 7-8 overall. The...
Strong Defensive Effort Leads (RV) Jimmie Women Past Mount Marty
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team picked up its fourth consecutive win on Wednesday night at Newman Arena with a 68-48 victory over Mount Marty. Defense was on full display from the opening tip for the Jimmies as they held Mount Marty...
No. 11 Jimmies Roll Past Mount Marty
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – An 11-0 start for the University of Jamestown men’s basketball team set the tone early in the Jimmies 104-68 blowout win over Mount Marty. The Jimmies jumped on Mount Marty from the start in each half, going up 21-6 in the opening nine minutes...
Legacy-Bismarck Rallies Past Jays
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay girls hockey team had the home ice on Tuesday night with Legacy Bismarck in town and the home crowd at Wilson Arena had plenty to cheer about early on. Seventh grader Stella Belzer scored on a break away early in the game,...
Michael Dahlgren
Michael Dahlgren, 79, Jamestown, ND died January 15, 2023 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s in his home. Michael was born on July 4, 1943 at Grafton, ND, the son of Lawrence and Sylvia (Wheelwright) Dahlgren. On October 31, 1949 they moved to Lake Park, MN. He attended 1st-8th grade at Cormorant Public School. Michael completed high school at Lake Park and graduated in 1961. He attended Wahpeton State School of Science for plumbing. After graduation from plumbing school, he moved to Fargo and went to work for a plumbing firm, he then went to work for the missile sites in ND.
Nancy Joy Allen
Nancy Allen passed away on the afternoon of January 21, 2023 at the young age of 71 at Gardens Care Assisted Living in Lakewood, CO of natural causes. Nancy Joy Barton was born January 2, 1952 to Kenneth and Delores (Nordahl) Barton. She has 2 siblings: older sister Janice Kern and younger sister Connie Ova. Nancy was born in Jamestown, ND and later moved to Glendale, California in 1955, then to California City, CA in 1960, where she was crowned Jr. Miss California City.
LaVerne Schelske
LaVerne Reuben Schelske, 85, of Jamestown, ND, passed away early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 in his home. LaVerne was born March 30, 1937 in Paris Township near Woodworth, the son of Reuben & Ann (Swadberg) Schelske. He grew up and worked on the family farm, also known as the Schelske Peony farm. He went to a one room school house and later attended Sheyenne River Academy for a short time. LaVerne was drafted into the army in 1961 and honorably discharged later that same year. He started work as a painter in Jamestown where he met the love of his life, Marjorie Sailer. They were united in marriage in June of 1963 and made their home in Jamestown, Courtenay and then, after retirement, Jamestown again. LaVerne worked as a mechanic, and later, as parts manager at Lloyd’s Motors. In 1966 he joined the staff at The Jamestown Sun where he continued to work for 23 years. In 1989, LaVerne started work at the North Dakota State Hospital – Jamestown in various departments until his retirement in 2006.
Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
Darla Hagen
Darla Hagen, age 84, of Sheyenne, ND, died January 21, 2023, at Sanford Health, Bismarck, ND. Darla’s Visitation will be Thursday, 26th 1:00-7:00PM with family present from 5:00-7:00PM all at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 27th, 2023 at 11:00AM at First...
Former ND Winter Show Manager Nancy Allen Passes Away
CCRC of Jamestown Held Year-End Awards Banquet
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/CCRC) – The Circle Cross Riding Club (CCRC) of Jamestown held their annual year end Awards Banquet on January 21, 2023 at Club 1883 in Jamestown. Approximately 100 people enjoyed some fun, food, and spectacular awards. Because of our wonderful sponsors, we were able to provide some amazing awards and meal for our members. Thank you to our 2022 sponsors: GOLD SPONSORS: Central Sales, Jamestown Optimist Club, Titan Machinery, Unison Bank, Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC. SILVER SPONSORS: Bank Forward/Tax Forward/Insure Forward, Browning Honey Company, Great River Energy. BRONZE SPONSORS: AgCountry Farm Credit, Dakota Central Telecommunications, Ottertail Power Company, Southwood Veterinary Clinic. SPONSORS & SUPPORTERS: Chandler & Company PLLC, Chick’s Saddlery, National Buffalo Museum, RM Stoudt, The Club 1883 / Knights of Columbus.
Man Killed in Wells County Snowmobile Crash
City of Jamestown Road Closure Notification
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Starting January 25, through Tuesday, January 31 there will be a road closure on 9th St SW, between 13th Ave SW and 10th Ave SW. This closure will last until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 31st. Construction signage will be put in place by the City...
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
JAYBAL Registration, McElroy Park Renovations
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Although snow may be still on the ground, baseball season is just around the corner for Jamestown and JAYBAL. Registration is open now and you can save 20% on registration if you sign up before February 15th. President of the JAYBAL board Matt Perkins talked about those savings. You can sign up for JAYBAL here.
Tire Grant Has Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Riding on Soy
FARGO, N.D. (NDSC) – North Dakota and Barnes County farmers, through their soybean checkoff dollars, are giving back to local first responders this winter while promoting soy-based innovation at the same time. In January, the North Dakota Soybean Council (NDSC) provided a grant to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department...
Homelessness Count Held Jan. 25 & 26 In Jamestown & Valley City
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Continuum of Care will be conducting its annual point in time count. This count takes place on an annual basis and is designed to gather numbers and demographics of people in our area experiencing homelessness. A group of volunteers will be going...
City-County Health Awarded Healthy Brain Initiative Grant
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) City-County Health District (CCHD) has been selected by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for the Healthy Brain Initiative (HBI) Road Map Strategists. The initiative will allow the City-County Health District to enhance its capacity to address cognitive health and dementia for the citizens of Barnes County.
