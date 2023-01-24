Read full article on original website
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say she was preparing to move to Texas before slayings
The parents of a University of Idaho student who was killed along with three others said she had recently moved from the house where the slayings took place in November, but had gone back to show her close friend her new car and attend a nearby party. Kristi and Steve...
WATCH: Idaho’s Most Evil Woman Once Competed on Wheel of Fortune
By now, you've probably heard of the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. They're going to be facing trial in April of 2023 for their heinous acts against J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. Their horrific crimes are documented in the trending Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother and one particular detail absolutely caught me off guard.
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires.
Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident in Utah
Ken Block, 55, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. The action sports legend’s death was first reported by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a statement on Monday regarding a fatal snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow region. Per the department, multiple agencies—including Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service—responded to the scene following a 911 call at around 2:00 p.m. local time.
Man fatally shot his wife and waited 4 days before calling cops, Utah police say
A 69-year-old Utah man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his wife dead after he says she asked him to do it, news outlets reported. Dave Meyer was arrested Jan. 21 after telling Roy City Police he had killed his wife, according to FOX 13. Meyer waited four days to make the call, police told news outlets.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
‘Sister Wives’ Sleuths Uncover Shocking Reason the Browns Fled Utah, and It Had Nothing to Do With Being Arrested
'Sister Wives' sleuths uncover shocking reason the Browns fled Utah and it had nothing do with being arrested.
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened
People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
“There’s Someone Here” Chilling New Idaho Murder Details Released
After weeks of waiting for answers and further explanations surrounding the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, a newly released affidavit gives details into the investigation that has lead law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger. Just a week ago, the development of seeing an arrest shook the nation, many believing that Moscow,...
Idaho murders victim had already moved out of student home – but returned for visit on fateful weekend
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.The two young women...
Abandoned Tennessee Dog Found With Heartbreaking Letter Reunited With Owner
The story of a big, fluffy dog named Lilo who recently found herself in a Chattanooga animal shelter has ended better than anyone could have hoped. After being abandoned by her owner, Lilo arrived at McKamey Animal Center (MAC) earlier this week with a handwritten note tied to her collar.
After Being Told to Pay for Everyone’s Meal, Woman Silently Leaves Restaurant
A recent incident has sparked debate on whether a woman was in the wrong for silently getting up and walking out of a New Year's Eve dinner after being told to pay for everyone at the table, including her in-laws.
