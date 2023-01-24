ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
KIDO Talk Radio

WATCH: Idaho’s Most Evil Woman Once Competed on Wheel of Fortune

By now, you've probably heard of the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. They're going to be facing trial in April of 2023 for their heinous acts against J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. Their horrific crimes are documented in the trending Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother and one particular detail absolutely caught me off guard.
Complex

Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident in Utah

Ken Block, 55, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. The action sports legend’s death was first reported by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a statement on Monday regarding a fatal snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow region. Per the department, multiple agencies—including Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service—responded to the scene following a 911 call at around 2:00 p.m. local time.
Tri-City Herald

Man fatally shot his wife and waited 4 days before calling cops, Utah police say

A 69-year-old Utah man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his wife dead after he says she asked him to do it, news outlets reported. Dave Meyer was arrested Jan. 21 after telling Roy City Police he had killed his wife, according to FOX 13. Meyer waited four days to make the call, police told news outlets.
pethelpful.com

Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened

People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
The Independent

Idaho murders victim had already moved out of student home – but returned for visit on fateful weekend

Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had already moved out of the home where she and three other students were brutally murdered – but tragically returned to Moscow to visit her best friend that fateful weekend.Goncalves’ parents told NBC’s “Dateline” that the 21-year-old had recently left the student rental property on King Road, Moscow, ahead of her upcoming graduation that December and a move to Austin, Texas, for a new job at a tech firm.Then, on the weekend of 12 November, she decided to go back to the college town to visit her best friend Madison Mogen.The two young women...
