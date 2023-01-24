Read full article on original website
Murder trial begins for father and son in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in the murder case of a father and son accused of shooting their neighbor to death after a dispute over a box spring. John Miller and his son, Michael Miller, are on trial at the Taylor County Courthouse for...
UPDATE: Abilene Police say man who was shot by officer had a handgun
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to the APD, the suspect who pulled a weapon on officers on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22, remains in critical condition in a local hospital. The 36-year-old male is facing a charge of first degree felony aggravated assault on a peace...
West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's...
Abilene man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, online solicitation of child
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man is facing attempted aggravated kidnapping and online solicitation of a minor charges after a family friend saw him meeting with a 12-year-old at a Winters park and alerted family members. The Winters Police Department said the 12-year-old minor “met” Ernest Martinez Jr....
Rising Star man killed in ATV crash
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
Fire causes playground damage at Abilene's Sears Park
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Fire Department crews responded to a playground fire early Friday morning at Arthur Sears Park. Crews found the playground heavily involved with fire with significant fire damage made to the plastic slides and attached equipment. The AFD said the cause of the fire is currently...
Fire causes $15K in damages to Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire at an Abilene home Tuesday was contained to the kitchen area, the Abilene Fire Department said. According to an AFD release, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace.
UPDATE: Abilene man charged with first-degree felony murder after fight at Salvation Army
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Quayshaun Lampkin, 31, of Abilene has been charged with first-degree felony murder after killing a 58-year old man Jan. 11 at the Salvation Army. Lampkin is currently in Taylor County Jail with a bond of $150,000. ORIGINAL STORY: Abilene Police are investigating the death of...
UPDATE: Fire at oil-filled storage tanks in Roscoe is now contained
ROSCOE, Texas — UPDATE: An oil tank fire in Roscoe has been contained and there is no specific danger anymore. Members of the Nolan County Sheriff's Department assisted firefighters Jan. 13 and the remaining oil is continuing to burn. Crews arrived to the scene of Fox Ranch in Roscoe,...
What's going on in West Texas this weekend - Jan. 13-15
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Snow Fun, Abilene Public Library South Branch,...
Abilene man to be charged with murder after assault victim dies
An Abilene man who was initially charged with aggravated assault has now been charged with murder after a victim died from his injuries. Abilene Police say shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, officers responded to an injured person call in the 600 block of North Bowie Drive. They found...
Fire causes $30K in damages to garage apartment in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street late Wednesday night. Crews arrived to find a two-story garage apartment in the backyard of the home fully-involved with fire. They attacked the fire from a defensive position because of the heavy fire involvement.
Raising awareness against human trafficking, understanding common signs predators use
ABILENE, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness against a crime that’s sometimes difficult to see. Although the signs can sometimes be difficult to recognize, human trafficking is a real issue affecting many people around the country. “It happens a lot more...
Abilene woman struck, killed by vehicle during hit-and-run on New Year's Day
ABILENE, Texas — A 35-year old woman died after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run just before 1 a.m. Jan. 1 in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, victim Ashley Rapp was likely involved in a domestic disturbance with 45-year old Robert McClure, who allegedly struck and killed before he fled the scene of the crime.
Homicide investigation open in Jones Co. after man's body found on roadside
JONES COUNTY, Texas — The Jones County Sheriff's Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Abilene Police Department's CID are investigating they believe involves foul play. A release from the JCSO said a call from a motorist came into dispatch about a possible body off County...
Popular children's series, Dino Ranch, headed to Abilene Zoo
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced a New Year’s Eve event for families - popular children’s animated series, Dino Ranch, will be at the zoo Dec. 31 during the Zoo Lights event. Attendees will be able to meet Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his...
West Texas weekend events, Dec. 30-New Year's Day
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane. SATURDAY.
