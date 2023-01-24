ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murder trial begins for father and son in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in the murder case of a father and son accused of shooting their neighbor to death after a dispute over a box spring. John Miller and his son, Michael Miller, are on trial at the Taylor County Courthouse for...
ABILENE, TX
West Texas weekend events, Jan. 27-29

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. Every Artist Starts Little, National Center for Children's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Rising Star man killed in ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A 55-year-old Rising Star man was killed Saturday when the ATV he was riding overturned, throwing him from the vehicle. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was traveling east on CR 376 on the ATV, lost control of it and the ATV overturned, ejecting him.
RISING STAR, TX
Fire causes playground damage at Abilene's Sears Park

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Fire Department crews responded to a playground fire early Friday morning at Arthur Sears Park. Crews found the playground heavily involved with fire with significant fire damage made to the plastic slides and attached equipment. The AFD said the cause of the fire is currently...
ABILENE, TX
Fire causes $15K in damages to Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at an Abilene home Tuesday was contained to the kitchen area, the Abilene Fire Department said. According to an AFD release, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a home in the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace.
ABILENE, TX
Fire causes $30K in damages to garage apartment in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street late Wednesday night. Crews arrived to find a two-story garage apartment in the backyard of the home fully-involved with fire. They attacked the fire from a defensive position because of the heavy fire involvement.
ABILENE, TX
West Texas weekend events, Dec. 30-New Year's Day

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9 a.m. - Abilene Zoo Lights, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane. SATURDAY.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene San Angelo, TX
