Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
With gun violence targeting kids in Atlanta, Young Dro rallies community: ‘It still takes a village’
ATLANTA - After the recent series of shootings targeting children across metro Atlanta, people in one community came together Thursday night in hopes of putting an end to it. Rapper Young Dro told children, parents, and community leaders at the Southwest Arts Center in Fulton that change is desperately needed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack
Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp orders state of emergency due to 'unlawful' protests; 1,000 National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to protests last weekend through downtown Atlanta that left a cop car burned and several buildings damaged. The governor's order makes 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops readily available to respond to "unlawful assemblage, overt threats...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor issues state of emergency, activates National Guard after weekend violence
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is issuing a state of emergency ahead of potential anti-police protests in Atlanta this weekend. The order calls for up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to be called up to "subdue riot and unlawful assembly." Last weekend’s violence came days after law enforcement shot...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to a series of protests in Atlanta that turned violent last weekend. Kemp called for up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard and made “all resources” available to respond to the protests in which six people were arrested on…
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta mayor gives one-year progress report on crimefighting in Buckhead
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a city and regional plan to fight crime is beginning to pay results. Mr. Dickens audience Thursday afternoon Buckhead civic leaders. Atlanta leaders approved a sizable pay package to slow the revolving door of officers leaving. And the Atlanta Police Department has brokered...
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Last week, hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Nearly a week later, dozens of parents are still fighting to get their children back in the classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that around 400 students were told last...
Woman claims contract for after-school services was terminated out of retaliation in lawsuit against APS
ATLANTA — A woman who said her business provided after-school services for some Atlanta Public Schools students has filed a new lawsuit against the district claiming racial discrimination and retaliation. In the complaint, Kila Posey claimed some of her contracts were allegedly terminated after reporting racial discrimination at Mary...
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
ATLANTA — People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
fox5atlanta.com
Kennesaw Police working to determine if assault at apartment complex was 'racially motivated'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Police in Kennesaw are searching for people accused of using racial slurs while attacking a man outside his car at an apartment complex. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Grieving family of Georgia police officer starts nonprofit Gotcha Covered Blankets
SMYRNA, Ga – A family, mourning the sudden loss of their son, started a nonprofit to help others. Mitchell Georgiana was a Smyrna Police officer who took his own life. Mitchell Georgiana wanted to be a police officer since he was in high school. He joined the Smyrna Police force in 2020 and was on the SWAT team.
Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud
(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
Comments / 0