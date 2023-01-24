Read full article on original website
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert sheds light on title department and temporary pause on car registration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers continue to wait for the newest Shelby County Clerk’s office to open, months after it was supposed to be up and running. Clerk Halbert spoke with ABC24 briefly about the Riverdale office and it’s nearly three month miss of the deadline Mayor Lee Harris set for October 31, 2022.
'We now get to move into work mode' | Shelby County Commission approves 3-month moratorium on Land Bank sales as residents say the process is unfair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, Shelby County commissioners unanimously approved a moratorium on the Land Bank. This resolution, passed 11-0, bars any purchases of land from the bank for 90 days. The county attorney's office defended the land bank purchase delay as legal - as commissioners and citizens debated the...
'It has no teeth' | Memphians calling on the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to have more power to hold MPD accountable
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As the Memphis Police Department leadership announces an "independent review" of all special units within the city’s police department, many who want to hold MPD more accountable are questioning the current power of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as "CLERB." CLERB...
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
'Unbelievable Mess:' Parkway Village illegal dumping site too much for neighborhood cleanup, activist says they need bulldozers
MEMPHIS, Tenn — There was supposed to be a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday at an empty lot in the Parkway Village neighborhood. But when volunteers got there, it was so much worse than they imagined and the group went to clean up a different illegal dumping site. Long-time Memphis...
MPD looking for suspect of deadly South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said there is currently no suspect for a Saturday night shooting that left one dead in the 100 block of Simpson Avenue. Officers said they responded to the shooting near 10 p.m. and that the male victim was dead on the scene.
Family of Tyre Nichols holds news conference ahead of release of video
The family will address the public in Memphis at Mt. Olive Church with their Attorney, Ben Crump. The family has called for peaceful protests.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s lawyer compares Tyre Nichols death to 1971 death of Elton Hayes by MPD
Attorney Walter Bailey represented MLK during the 1968 sanitation workers' strike in Memphis. Decades later, he reflects on the death of Tyre Nichols.
Kendric Davis shines in Tigers win over SMU, Penny Hardaway wins 100th game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Kendric Davis had any nerves facing his old team, he didn't show it. The fifth-year senior was nearly flawless in Memphis' win over SMU, 99-84. Davis posted a double-double, 25 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes. He also added seven rebounds and shot 10-11 from the free throw line against the Mustangs, where he spent the first four years of his college career.
