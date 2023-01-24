MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Kendric Davis had any nerves facing his old team, he didn't show it. The fifth-year senior was nearly flawless in Memphis' win over SMU, 99-84. Davis posted a double-double, 25 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes. He also added seven rebounds and shot 10-11 from the free throw line against the Mustangs, where he spent the first four years of his college career.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO