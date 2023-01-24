ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

'We now get to move into work mode' | Shelby County Commission approves 3-month moratorium on Land Bank sales as residents say the process is unfair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, Shelby County commissioners unanimously approved a moratorium on the Land Bank. This resolution, passed 11-0, bars any purchases of land from the bank for 90 days. The county attorney's office defended the land bank purchase delay as legal - as commissioners and citizens debated the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
'It has no teeth' | Memphians calling on the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to have more power to hold MPD accountable

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As the Memphis Police Department leadership announces an "independent review" of all special units within the city’s police department, many who want to hold MPD more accountable are questioning the current power of the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, also known as "CLERB." CLERB...
MEMPHIS, TN
'We do not need to see this in our community ever again' | Memphis City Councilman moves to hold MPD more accountable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions were high during Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting, where activists held signs and demanded immediate changes and direct action from city leaders. As federal, state, and local investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols continue, Memphians are demanding immediate changes and...
MEMPHIS, TN
MPD looking for suspect of deadly South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said there is currently no suspect for a Saturday night shooting that left one dead in the 100 block of Simpson Avenue. Officers said they responded to the shooting near 10 p.m. and that the male victim was dead on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kendric Davis shines in Tigers win over SMU, Penny Hardaway wins 100th game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If Kendric Davis had any nerves facing his old team, he didn't show it. The fifth-year senior was nearly flawless in Memphis' win over SMU, 99-84. Davis posted a double-double, 25 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes. He also added seven rebounds and shot 10-11 from the free throw line against the Mustangs, where he spent the first four years of his college career.
MEMPHIS, TN

