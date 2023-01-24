Read full article on original website
BBC
Rwanda-DR Congo tension: Shooting of plane an ‘act of war’
DR Congo has declared Rwanda's shooting of one of its fighter jets an "act of war", amid mounting tensions. Rwanda's government said it took "defensive measures" against a plane that had violated its airspace - a claim denied by DR Congo. Although the plane landed safely, this is a major...
Yellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
MWALUMINA VILLAGE, Chongwe District, Zambia, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for urgent action to improve long-term food security in Africa and around the world, while adapting agricultural practices and technology to the changing climate.
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Caf officer banned for 'indecency' denies wrongdoing
A media officer banned by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for five years for "indecent conduct" during an ongoing tournament in Algeria has denied wrongdoing. Beninois journalist Felix Peperipe, who was working for Caf at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the north African nation, was suspended on Monday.
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Labour leader Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister in a formal ceremony on Wednesday, following the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week.
BBC
Labour's David Lammy promises new UK-EU security pact
Labour would forge a new security pact between the UK and the European Union if it wins the next election, the shadow foreign secretary has said. In a speech, David Lammy set out five goals the party said would help Britain "thrive" on the world stage. The proposals involves working...
US News and World Report
Britain and EU Unlikely to Change Brexit Deal Much, Despite Issues - Report
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said. The report from academic body UK In a Changing Europe (UKICE), published on Tuesday, said that...
BBC
Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex
US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
BBC
Supreme Court collegium: The growing row over picking judges in India
For long judges in India's top courts have been selected by their colleagues through a mechanism called the collegium system. Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the president after consultation with fellow judges. (The law minister puts up the justices' recommendations to the prime minister, who advises the president to appoint them.)
BBC
Mark Drakeford accused of being 'in denial' on NHS
Mark Drakeford was accused of being in denial about the state of the NHS when opposition leaders rounded on him on Tuesday. In the Senedd, the first minister was tackled over long ambulance response times, the condition of some NHS buildings and workers' pay. Despite the pressure it was under,...
BBC
NI Protocol: Proposal to use Article 16 over vaccines a disaster - EU aide
A European Commission proposal to suspend part of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a row with the UK over vaccines was a "political disaster", a senior EU figure has said. Stefaan De Rynck - senior advisor to the EU chief Brexit negotiator - made the statement in a new book.
BBC
Major says 'every effort' must be made over NI Protocol dispute
Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said "every effort" must be made to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is solved. Sir John was Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for the signing...
