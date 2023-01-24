ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Weekend crime spree takes place

By Court Zeppernick
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
Multiple attempted homicides take place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning.

Two adult men were shot.

Today KYMA has learned they were released from Yuma Regional Medical Center.

A second string of shootings happened about 20 minutes later, near 5th Street and 17th Avenue.

All victims, including three who remain hospitalized, are facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Yuma PD does not know if the shootings are related.

"We don't have that information at this time, the two incidents, although close together, but not really close together have some similarities, but not enough information to say that they are connected at this time said Lori Franklin, Yuma PD, Public Information Officer.

Two male suspects remain at large.

KYMA News 11

Big changes coming to ECRMC

El Centro Medical Center (ECRMC) sent a formal notice to the Imperial County Public Health Department saying it will no longer offer base hospital services after March 22. The post Big changes coming to ECRMC appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
