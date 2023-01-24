ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide near 15th and Becher, woman dead

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 59, was killed Thursday night Jan. 26 near 15th and Becher. Milwaukee police said this was a homicide, and the woman died at the scene. They did not indicate whether it was a shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video

MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy, 11, shot while inside his home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring, only 3 minutes from the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m. The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is in the process of swapping out service weapons that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem. FOX6 News filed an open records request for all dashboard and body camera video. MPD released some video, but would not turn it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm arson, entertainer loses costumes and more

MILWAUKEE - An arson near Prospect and Belleview on Milwaukee's east side destroyed a popular entertainer's costumes and more. You may have seen Angel Alvarez dancing at 16th and Greenfield as Spider-Man or busting a move on Downer. He has been entertaining in Milwaukee for decades. "I would just go...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Riverwest senior housing vehicle break-ins, at least 21 hit

MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Frustrated residents at Locust Court woke up to windows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

