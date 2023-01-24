Read full article on original website
Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute
Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
KRON4
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings.
walls102.com
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
orangeandbluepress.com
Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera
A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
KRON4
Oakland armed power tool thefts increasing, arrests made
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two arrests have been made in connection to recent armed power tool robberies in Oakland, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police cite a spike in armed power tool thefts over the past four months. In 2023, OPD has already investigated four such cases.
SFist
Thief Steals Van That Turns Out To Have Eight Dogs Inside, But Dogs And Van All Quickly Recovered
A van thief at Buena Vista Park may not have realized the cargo of the vehicle they were swiping, as the Mercedes Sprinter was a dog-walking van with eight dogs in back, but the dog-napping was foiled within three hours. It was a ruff night Tuesday for a San Francisco...
Berkeley police seek help to ID man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman
The video shows a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman near the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday evening.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men
RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
3 victims of Half Moon Bay shooting confirmed Mexican nationals
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The General Consulate of Mexico in San Francisco confirmed that three of the victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday were Mexican nationals. Two of the deceased victims were Mexican nationals, as well as the recovering victim who is being treated at a hospital in Palo Alto. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
Reward to catch ‘Doodler' serial killer increased by San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Information about a San Francisco serial killer dubbed “the Doodler” remains elusive and police are increasing reward money to catch him. The San Francisco Police Department’s cold case investigators said the Doodler murdered at least six men between 1974 and 1975. He would target and meet his victims at gay nightclubs, […]
sfstandard.com
Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill
Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
KRON4
Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products.
Mission Local
