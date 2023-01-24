ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute

Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident

Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

Brutal Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man Caught On Camera

A 78-year-Old man was savagely attacked by an unidentified man on a San Francisco street. On Tuesday, San Francisco police released a video showing a man brutally assaulting a 78-year-old. The black hooded sweatshirt crossed Natoma Street in the SoMa District and, without warning, struck the victim who was walking with a cane on the ground. The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on January 8, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Oakland armed power tool thefts increasing, arrests made

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two arrests have been made in connection to recent armed power tool robberies in Oakland, according to a news release from the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police cite a spike in armed power tool thefts over the past four months. In 2023, OPD has already investigated four such cases.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men

RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
RICHMOND, CA
sfbayview.com

SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers

In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill

Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products.
BERKELEY, CA
