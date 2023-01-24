ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
MARSHALL, MI
WWMTCw

MDOT to hold meeting to discuss 2024 Allegan roundabout

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A public meeting discussing the construction of a roundabout in Allegan is scheduled to be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, Thursday. MDOT plans to build a roundabout in 2024 with the City of Allegan at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and resurface M-89 from...
ALLEGAN, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivalgoers could soon be visiting an upgraded outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Kalamazoo. Development: Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward. The Arcadia Creek Festival Place has hosted an array of events and concerts since its inception in 2004. However, attendees may...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads

ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees

Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower

PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent continues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues. TiAnna Harrison, Board of Education President said at Thursday's meeting, the district is beginning the search process by sending out requests for proposals to search firms to aid in finding candidates. Former superintendent Rita Raichouduri...
KALAMAZOO, MI
freightwaves.com

Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years

An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy