Read full article on original website
Related
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
WWMTCw
Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
Kalamazoo County clerk warns homeowners of realty company offering fast cash
Kalamazoo County clerk is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefit program.
WWMTCw
MDOT to hold meeting to discuss 2024 Allegan roundabout
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A public meeting discussing the construction of a roundabout in Allegan is scheduled to be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, Thursday. MDOT plans to build a roundabout in 2024 with the City of Allegan at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and resurface M-89 from...
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 26
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Nov. 17. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
Bridge near downtown Kalamazoo to close for 6 months of repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Paterson Street bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for about six months for maintenance and repairs. The bridge on the city’s Northside, between Pitcher Street and Riverview Drive, will undergo structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February 2023 to prolong the service life of the bridge, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
WWMTCw
Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivalgoers could soon be visiting an upgraded outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Kalamazoo. Development: Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward. The Arcadia Creek Festival Place has hosted an array of events and concerts since its inception in 2004. However, attendees may...
WWMTCw
St. Joseph County Road Commission struggles to clear off snowy roads
ST. JOESEPHY COUNTY, Mich. — St Joseph County was hit with snow for the second day in a row causing 18 school districts to close Thursday. The St. Joseph County Road Commission has one shift of road crew workers who go out on their routes between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. making it difficult to keep up with the snow at other times throughout the day, according to Keith Triezenberg, road maintenance worker at the St. Joseph Road Commission.
Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Michigan lawmaker's bill aims to change complicated rule that can 'force' jurisdictions to raise speed limits
Changes could be coming to the way local jurisdictions set speed limits in Michigan, as a bill makes its way through the state’s House of Representatives.
YAHOO!
Michigan auto industry struggles to hire, keep workers — with some quitting by lunch
Michigan's auto industry has its "hiring" signs out, but few are applying and some who do quit by lunchtime. It is a nationwide problem that's hit small mom-and-pop suppliers and reverberated to the biggest carmakers in the world. The challenge is serious enough that the Michigan Manufacturers Association has increased...
See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
WWMTCw
Former Van Buren County administrator hired as Kalamazoo County finance director
PAW PAW. Mich. — Former Van Buren County Administrator Ryan Post is expected to begin a new position in a different county, according to officials. Post will start his new position as finance director for Kalamazoo County March 27, Taylor Koopman, Kalamazoo County public information officer, said. Tax season...
Portage commits nearly $1 million to repair water tower
PORTAGE, MI — The Haverhill water tower in the city of Portage is getting a face-lift. The Portage City Council unanimously approved two contracts totaling $919,100, to go toward the rehabilitation, construction and engineering of the water tower during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. The water tower is in...
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Is It Illegal to Run a Yellow Traffic Light in Michigan?
Let's face it, we're all really busy. We burn the candle at both ends and rarely have time to sleep. We're on the go and sometimes that means that we blow thru yellow signals at stoplights. A lot of people think that if it's yellow that you can push that...
WWMTCw
Anonymous donation to fund program aimed at retaining, recruiting Holland teachers
HOLLAND, Mich. — An anonymous donation from a Holland donor will fund a new program at Holland Public Schools aimed at retaining and recruiting educators in the district, according to a Teachers Live Here press release. Every year, 10 Holland Public Schools teachers are set to receive $25,000 toward...
WWMTCw
Search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent continues
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search for a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues. TiAnna Harrison, Board of Education President said at Thursday's meeting, the district is beginning the search process by sending out requests for proposals to search firms to aid in finding candidates. Former superintendent Rita Raichouduri...
freightwaves.com
Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years
An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
Comments / 0