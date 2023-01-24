Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community
Editor’s Note : In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire.
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started.Special prosecutor to investigate traffic incident involving Berkeley County sheriff’s daughter
The fire was at a home off Eagle School Road in The Cottages of Martinsburg.
West Virginia Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said the people who died were a 40-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 5