Woman, boy die in fire in Martinsburg community

Editor’s Note : In this updated story, posted a day after we published the original version, information has been corrected to reflect the outcome of the fire.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine how a fire that killed two people Monday morning started.

The fire was at a home off Eagle School Road in The Cottages of Martinsburg.

West Virginia Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said the people who died were a 40-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy.

