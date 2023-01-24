Seven people killed, one child in critical condition after head-on crash in Comal County

SAN ANTONO - Researchers from Harvard and a university in Switzerland have begun bailing out hundreds of people from the Bexar County Jail. It's part of a study tracking the effects of incarceration. The former judge running the study locally says they will not bail out anyone with a violent history. Researchers will pay to bail out about six hundred to a thousand inmates who are waiting for trial. Then they'll compare their outcomes to a similar group of inmates who did not receive help making bail.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO