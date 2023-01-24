ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Seven people killed, one child in critical condition after head-on crash in Comal County

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'

LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
LIVE OAK, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!

SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hundreds of inmates bailed out of Bexar County Jail as part of Harvard study

SAN ANTONO - Researchers from Harvard and a university in Switzerland have begun bailing out hundreds of people from the Bexar County Jail. It's part of a study tracking the effects of incarceration. The former judge running the study locally says they will not bail out anyone with a violent history. Researchers will pay to bail out about six hundred to a thousand inmates who are waiting for trial. Then they'll compare their outcomes to a similar group of inmates who did not receive help making bail.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Gas prices spike almost 50 cents in a month in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Prices at the pump are inching up once again, as demand for gas rises. According to AAA, the national average price of gas is $3.02 a gallon – almost a 50-cent increase since last month. Almost a month ago, gas was only $2.52. A spokesperson for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy