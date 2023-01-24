ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FBI: Huntington Bank robbed in West Ridge

By Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkhGs_0kOvXUyv00

CHICAGO — A Huntington Bank was robbed in West Ridge late Monday afternoon, according to the FBI.

According to federal officials, the bank robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Peterson Avenue when two male suspects entered the bank with guns displayed and verbally demanded money from employees.

Suspects in West Ridge Huntington Bank robbery 1/23/2023.

Investigators describe the suspects as being thin, White or Hispanic men in their 20’s who were wearing dark hoodies, jeans and dark sneakers, with one being 5’8″-5’9″, and the other being around 5’8″-5’11”.

CPD: 5 people shot — 2 fatally — in South Shore

No injuries were reported from the incident and the suspects are considered at large.

If you or someone you know can help the FBI make a breakthrough in this case, the public can report tips anonymously to the FBI at (312) 421-7600, or online at tips.fbi.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

One-on-one with Chicago’s new FBI boss in Chicago

CHICAGO — A soft-spoken Southerner is the new boss of the FBI in Chicago and he seems content to let the work of his agents speak the loudest about the office’s priorities. “I think there’s a lot of good news that’s hard to talk about and our people suffer from that,” FBI special agent-in-charge Robert […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview

CHICAGO — A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Thursday in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood. Police said a 32-year-old man was delivering food around 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, when two men exited a black sedan and demanded his property at gunpoint. The men stole an unknown amount of […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Like Scene Out Of Action Movie When Car Thief Escapes IL Police

Criminals are getting much braver when it comes to pulling off jobs and trying to escape from the cops. Illinois Crime Was Like Scene Straight Out Of Action Movie. When I share this story with you, I'm guessing you're probably going to think it's a lie and that I stole the whole idea from the scene out of an action movie. The incident happened in the early afternoon around the River North neighborhood of Chicago. Which is a nice area by the way.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

93-year-old woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 93-year-old woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in Chicago, according to police. The woman was hit around 12:20 p.m. in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue. This is in the city’s Austin neighborhood. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy