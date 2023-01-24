ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

A King on and Beyond the Field

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.— Who do you think is the most competitive student at Westminster? It may not be who you would expect, because this former athlete has experience being on and off the field. Sophomore Sean King not only has a Marketing major with a minor in History, but a hunger for competition that goes beyond the field.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy