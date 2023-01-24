ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

exBaltimoreNative
3d ago

Maryland gave the lane to the federal government. If they don’t want to be a fed city then ask to go back to Maryland.

thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Snowfall in Western Maryland

DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Man from Loudoun County Charged in Connection to U.S. Capitol Riot

Investigators said Robert William DeGregoris of Loudoun County, Va. was among the crowd of rioters who breached the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020. Man from Loudoun County Charged in Connection to …. Investigators said Robert William DeGregoris of Loudoun County, Va. was among the crowd of rioters who...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

DC deputy mayor: Crime spike in murders and other areas can be solved with cooperation, new strategies

The uptick in crime in the District has Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah concerned -- but not overwhelmed. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/dc-deputy-mayor-crime-spike-in-murders-and-other-areas-can-be-solved-with-cooperation-new-strategies/. DC deputy mayor: Crime spike in murders and other …. The uptick in crime in the District has Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah concerned -- but not overwhelmed. Read more...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news

Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The Annual Count Of The D.C. Region’s Homeless Population Is Tonight. Here’s Why It Matters

Outreach workers survey people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count in the NoMa neighborhood. Jurisdictions across the D.C. region are scheduled to conduct an annual census of residents experiencing homelessness Wednesday evening. The goal of the survey – called the Point-in-Time Count — is to capture a snapshot of the number of people living outside and in shelters on a single night.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Road crews prep for winter weather in western Maryland

A storm system coming from the west is expected to hit some parts of the region on Wednesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/washington-county/road-crews-prep-for-winter-weather-in-western-maryland/. Road crews prep for winter weather in western Maryland. A storm system coming from the west is expected to hit some parts of the region on Wednesday...
MARYLAND STATE
addictedtovacation.com

5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive

There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Four-day work week proposed in Maryland

Could the State of Maryland institute a 4-day work week? That's the proposal in new legislation currently before state lawmakers. The bill would allow 4-day work weeks for both private and public workers. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the bill's author in Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
ASHBURN, VA
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

