FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, officers from the Foley Police Department responded to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Ave. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a black female, later identified as Keziah Gregoria Morales (Age 23), approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and pepper sprayed him in the face. The victim told police that the female offender chased him inside of the store as he tried to get away from her. When she entered the store, his co-workers helped to get the offender off of him. After a short physical struggle with the employees, the offender was pushed outside, and she fled on foot. A Foley K9 Unit responded and located Keziah Morales in a wooded area nearby.

FOLEY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO