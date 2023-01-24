Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WALA-TV FOX10
Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
WALA-TV FOX10
MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back. “I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes. Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value […]
utv44.com
Investigators: Mary G Montgomery students stole credit cards to buy THC-laced candy
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says two Mary G. Montgomery students, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, are now also facing charges for taking pictures of people's credit cards at the fast food restaurant they worked at and using them to buy THC laced candy online. Semmes Police say several students ingested the drugs at school and two went to the hospital with adverse reactions. We asked authorities how minors are getting drugs online.
WALA-TV FOX10
Vehicular homicide case sent to grand jury, questions continue over circumstances
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Back in December 18-year-old Jh’isaiah franklin was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle after a crash killed 19-year-old Kailyn Draine-McAlpine who was ejected from the back seat. “She was getting ready to start college this month,” said her mother Kenyatta McAlpine. “She had dreams...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating reported carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a reported carjacking that happened early this morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cherokee Street around 1:45 a.m. According to police, the victims reported that they were parked on Murray Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two unknown male subjects,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on surveillance video: suspect knocks over artwork in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An iconic piece of art was defaced over the weekend in Downtown Mobile. MPD is now looking for two suspects after surveillance video shows one of them kicking over an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. Ginger Woechan is the artist of the oyster, and she says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD investigating after shots fired near park
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is working to identify who fired shots near a park Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of West Side Park on Wilson Avenue around 7:35 p.m. on a report of shots fired and found several spent casings in the street, according to Atmore PD.
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking experts share staggering numbers following arrests in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody for human trafficking on I-10 near the Florida state line. The alleged 18-year-old victim has a broken collarbone, bruising, and cuts to her face. She has since been relocated and getting treated. Human trafficking...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
Teen stole credit card numbers, bought THC edibles, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Mobile County Sheriff's office confirms a 15-year-old girl is facing fraud charges, after reportedly taking pictures of credit card numbers while working at a fast food restaurant in Semmes.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
WPMI
Foley PD: Suspect in pepper spray assault found in the woods
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, officers from the Foley Police Department responded to a report of an assault that occurred in front of Firehouse Subs in the 100 block of 9th Ave. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a black female, later identified as Keziah Gregoria Morales (Age 23), approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and pepper sprayed him in the face. The victim told police that the female offender chased him inside of the store as he tried to get away from her. When she entered the store, his co-workers helped to get the offender off of him. After a short physical struggle with the employees, the offender was pushed outside, and she fled on foot. A Foley K9 Unit responded and located Keziah Morales in a wooded area nearby.
WALA-TV FOX10
North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
utv44.com
Mobile Police respond to Baker High School in response to terrorist threat on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School in reference to a social media post circulating concerning a possible threat. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a student may have circulated the media post. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County on Wednesday revealed a human trafficking operation and resulted in the rescue of an 18-year-old victim, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the...
Woman arrested in Foley on assault with pepper spray charge
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Police Department received a report of an assault at Firehouse Subs in the front door on Jan. 22. Upon arrival, officers were notified that a black female, later identified as Keziah Gregoria Morales, 23, approached an employee of Firehouse Subs while he was outside on break and pepper sprayed him in the face. The victim told police that the female offender chased him inside of the store as he tried to get away from her.
George County man arrested for allegedly shooting towards deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail for allegedly shooting towards sheriff’s deputies and fleeing. George Co. deputies and members of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an individual disturbing the peace by shooting and making threats near Albert Davis Road and Lloyd Eubanks Road in […]
Atmore Advance
APD investigating shooting near West Side Park Jan. 25
The Atmore Police Department is investigating who fired a gun in the area of the West Side Park Jan. 25 at approximately 7:35 p.m. Investigations and Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that APD officers responded to the area of the park in reference to a shots fired call.
