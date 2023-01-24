ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile

A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch

Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYPD commander once transferred over community backlash now set to be promoted

An NYPD commander who was once transferred from a Brooklyn police precinct following community backlash is set to be bumped up in rank later this week, The Post has learned. Inspector John Mastronardi will be promoted to deputy chief on Friday and will work in the Chief of Department’s Office, according to a department memo announcing the ceremony. Mastronardi was transferred out of the 75 Precinct in East New York in March 2021 following an online petition from community leaders demanding his removal over complaints of poor leadership and police accountability. “He is out of touch with our community,” wrote Rev....
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?

Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products.  PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy