29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison
NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile
A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
Concern for teen sparks large NYPD response in New Springville: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of emergency officials responded to New Springville Thursday afternoon after police became concerned about a runaway teenager, according to a source with knowledge of the response. The teenager was hanging out inside a home on Richmond Hill Road when she called authorities,...
pix11.com
Homeless man dies after unprovoked beating in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked and beaten in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital, police told PIX11 News. Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
Adams says he’ll target 1,700 people who are responsible for violent crimes in NYC
He wants updates to bail reform and more funding for discovery. [ more › ]
Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
NYPD commander once transferred over community backlash now set to be promoted
An NYPD commander who was once transferred from a Brooklyn police precinct following community backlash is set to be bumped up in rank later this week, The Post has learned. Inspector John Mastronardi will be promoted to deputy chief on Friday and will work in the Chief of Department’s Office, according to a department memo announcing the ceremony. Mastronardi was transferred out of the 75 Precinct in East New York in March 2021 following an online petition from community leaders demanding his removal over complaints of poor leadership and police accountability. “He is out of touch with our community,” wrote Rev....
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?
Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops
QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products. PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
pix11.com
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side
Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
Robbery duo threatens to shoot man outside NYU building before security intervenes
The 38-year-old victim was in front of an NYU building at Washington Place and Greene Street, less than a block from the park, around 7 p.m. when the pair came up and demanded his money, police said.
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The second person sought by the NYPD in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities. Terrence Moore, 53, was taken into custody without incident after being tracked by surveillance video to […]
Shoplifter who attacked CVS employees, cops with stolen metal lock arrested
An unidentified shoplifter was arrested at an Upper East Side CVS on Tuesday for attacking employees and police with a metal padlock, according to the NYPD.
