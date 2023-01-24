NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Edgewater Road in the Bronx on Friday. At around 3 pm, the woman was walking when she was approached by a group of suspects who began attacking her. She suffered facial lacerations during the assault. The suspects stole her cell phone and a TD Bank credit card. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. Police have not made any arrests. On Wednesday, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to The post 24-year-old woman beaten and robbed in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO