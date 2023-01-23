ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga Bulletin

Gonzaga men's basketball drops eight spots to No. 14 in AP Top 25

The Gonzaga University men’s basketball team dropped eight spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon. GU (17-4, 6-1) saw its 75-game home winning streak – tied for the eighth longest of all time – shattered after an unexpected 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount. The Lions hadn’t beaten the Zags in Spokane since 1991, and no West Coast Conference (WCC) team outside of Saint Mary’s and BYU had bested the Zags at home since Santa Clara in 2007.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did Gonzaga get outcoached in loss to Loyola Marymount?

Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount was shocking in many ways. The Zags appeared to be more talented at every position coming into the game, but Lions' guard Cam Shelton was clearly the best player on the floor. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam...
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
onekindesign.com

A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake

This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
103.5 KISSFM

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
KXLY

One more cool, calm and cloudy day before big changes this weekend - Kris

We are tracking a cold front for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow, gusty winds and arctic air to the Inland Northwest through the weekend. Thursday will be the last day for a while that the weather will not be top of mind. It's going to be another cloudy and seasonably cool day with light winds and some patchy morning fog. High temperatures will top out in the mid 30s.
KXLY

Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way

We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
KHQ Right Now

Light northerly snow likely Monday morning, mostly dry week across Inland NW

The Inland Northwest woke up to snow Sunday morning, yet the good news is most of it is melting as we prepare for a mostly dry work week. Patchy areas of ice on the roadways across the region are possible for our Monday morning commute to work and school, as areas of snow that are still melting could become ice overnight due to freezing overnight low temperatures.
Bonner County Daily Bee

The future of Dub's

SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
KREM2

Crash in downtown Spokane knocks down traffic pole

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up in downtown Spokane after a crash that knocked down a traffic pole. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic pole at the intersection.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple calls on court to void road vacation

SAGLE — A local couple filed for judicial review Tuesday of Bonner County commissioners' latest vacation of Camp Bay Road. In the request, Fred and Jennifer Arn asked the court to review the board's Dec. 19 decision to vacate the last half-mile of the road, saying the county applied the wrong standard to M3 ID Camp Bay LLC’s petition to vacate and was contrary to the public's interest.
