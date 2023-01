BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Yarden Garzon's stat line for No. 6 Indiana was plenty impressive — 20 points with four 3s, plus 10 rebounds in a 78-65 win over No. 2 Ohio State. It's what the freshman from Israel did without the ball that really helped the Hoosiers on Thursday night.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO