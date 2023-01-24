ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Jordan Young supporters petition to have charges dropped

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One year ago, Jordan Young was shot by Albany Police. On Tuesday, Supporters of Young went to the Albany County District Attorney’s office to deliver a petition of over 1,000 signatures to drop the charges. But the office refused to accept the petition. There was a suppression hearing in court on Monday. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Longtime Cohoes Fire Captain retires

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Otto Madsen took his last ride after 28 years of service at the Cohoes Fire Department. Madsen began his career in July 1994, serving as the EMS Coordinator for 20 years. The Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes held a walkout ceremony for Captain Madsen this morning, celebrating his accomplishments and […]
COHOES, NY
schenectadygov.com

Angry Gambler Threatened and Mailed Powder to Office in Schenectady

An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office.Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man responsible made over-the-phone threats and mailed them a mysterious powder substance."(He) left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission's headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language.
SCHENECTADY, NY
New York Post

Mike Tyson sued for $5M for allegedly raping New York woman in early 1990s

A woman is suing boxing legend Mike Tyson, accusing him of violently raping her inside a limo after the two met at a popular Albany nightclub in the early 1990s. The anonymous plaintiff, who is seeking $5 million in damages, alleges in her complaint filed in Albany this month that she has suffered from “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” over the years as a result of the rape. The woman’s affidavit, which The Post obtained, does not provide an exact date for the alleged attack but says only that it happened sometime in the early 1990s — around the same time that...
ALBANY, NY

