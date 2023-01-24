Read full article on original website
Judge in Schoharie limo trial responds to lawsuit
The judge who threw out a plea deal in the Schoharie limousine case has responded to a lawsuit brought against him by the limo company operator.
Albany felon sentenced on ammo, drug convictions
An Albany man who was convicted on ammunition and drugs charges in September 2022 has been sentenced to over five years in prison.
Albany man sentenced to 25 years to life for 2019 homicide
The indictment alleged that the suspect sat next to his victim while she bled out on the floor of his apartment.
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at Albany nightclub
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
Troy man pleads not guilty in 2021 arson case
A Troy man pleaded not guilty to causing an explosion that damaged an SUV in September of 2021. Robert Melendez, 41, is scheduled to appear in court again on February 15.
Albany man pleads guilty in Third Avenue hit-and-run
Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Jose Guevara Bonilla, 26 of Albany has pleaded guilty for the fatal Third Avenue crash. Guevara Bonilla reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his car in October of 2022.
Jordan Young supporters petition to have charges dropped
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One year ago, Jordan Young was shot by Albany Police. On Tuesday, Supporters of Young went to the Albany County District Attorney’s office to deliver a petition of over 1,000 signatures to drop the charges. But the office refused to accept the petition. There was a suppression hearing in court on Monday. […]
Rensselaer County Executive found not guilty
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin was found not guilty of campaign finance violations.
Cohoes man pleads guilty to 2022 fatal shooting
A Cohoes man has pleaded guilty to a 2022 homicide.
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
Indian citizen sentenced to 15 months for defrauding victims
The suspect picked up $340,000 from victims of law enforcement impersonation scams.
Area drivers charged after notable DWI arrests
A handful of allegedly drunk drivers in the Capital Region have stood out over the past week.
Voorheesville man accused of raping minor
A Voorheesville man was arrested for allegedly using physical force to engage in sexual contact with a female under 15. William Maguire, 28, faces multiple charges of rape.
Longtime Cohoes Fire Captain retires
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Otto Madsen took his last ride after 28 years of service at the Cohoes Fire Department. Madsen began his career in July 1994, serving as the EMS Coordinator for 20 years. The Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes held a walkout ceremony for Captain Madsen this morning, celebrating his accomplishments and […]
Angry Gambler Threatened and Mailed Powder to Office in Schenectady
An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office.Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man responsible made over-the-phone threats and mailed them a mysterious powder substance."(He) left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission's headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language.
Mike Tyson sued for $5M for allegedly raping New York woman in early 1990s
A woman is suing boxing legend Mike Tyson, accusing him of violently raping her inside a limo after the two met at a popular Albany nightclub in the early 1990s. The anonymous plaintiff, who is seeking $5 million in damages, alleges in her complaint filed in Albany this month that she has suffered from “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” over the years as a result of the rape. The woman’s affidavit, which The Post obtained, does not provide an exact date for the alleged attack but says only that it happened sometime in the early 1990s — around the same time that...
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in Rensselaer
A Rensselaer woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Rensselaer on Monday. Jennifer Yowell, 35, faces several charges.
Armed stand-off leads to arrest in Ulster County
An armed stand-off in Kingston lead to an arrest on Wednesday, after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment. The 59-year-old faces several charges.
Police name woman who died in Rosendale house fire
The woman who died in a fire at her Ulster County home on Sunday has been identified by police as Jone G. Miller, 80.
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
