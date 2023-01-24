One hospitalized after a pick-up truck crashes into median on I-20
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Eastbound traffic is closed on I-20 near mile marker 292 after a pick-up truck crashed into the median on Interstate 20.
Members of the Abilene Police and Fire Department were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. Monday night on reports of a red pick-up truck crashing into the median.
Of the five occupants in the vehicle, one had to be extracted and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The occupant was said to be awake and responsive but in pain.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
