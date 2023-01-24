Read full article on original website
Oklahoma pushes back execution dates for Richard Glossip, 6 others
Death row inmate Richard Glossip’s execution was reset Tuesday to May 18. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals additionally rescheduled the execution dates of six different convicted murderers. The change got here after the brand new legal professional basic, Gentner Drummond, instructed the court docket final week that “the...
Pittman Is Recipient Of National Group’s Award
State Rep. Ajay Pittman (Dem., Oklahoma City) is the recipient of an award from the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women. She was presented a Women’s Spark Award at the recently-held annual conference of NOBEL Women in Hill, Md. She was presented the award at the annual NOBEL...
Millwood Superintendent Sets New Game Admission Policy
For the remainder of the season, no student without a valid Millwood Public School District I.D. will be admitted to the district’s games and no minor not accompanied by an adult will be admitted to games, said Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent. In addition, Supt. Woods said the district...
Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Texas
OKLAHOMA STATE (11-8, 3-4 Big 12) vs. No. 10 TEXAS (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) ARENA: Moody Center (10,763) TV Crew: Tyler Denning (play-by-play), Lance Blanks (analyst) OSU RADIO: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb) LIVE STATS: okstate.com. To get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and...
