Detroit, MI

Post Register

Allen puts up 20 as Kansas City takes down Omaha 64-61

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shemarri Allen's 20 points helped Kansas City defeat Omaha 64-61 on Thursday night. Allen was 8 of 21 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Roos (9-13, 5-4 Summit League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Rayquawndis Mitchell finished with 11 points.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

LeBron James scores 46 points, hits 9 3s in Lakers' loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night.
CHICAGO, IL

