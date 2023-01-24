ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody. Updated: 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting leaves at least one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12

A Baton Rouge bar's license is suspended after a shooting that wounded a dozen people early Sunday morning. Officials announced on Tuesday that Dior Bar and Lounge had surrendered its license. Baton Rouge bar regulators spent Monday investigating the violence at Dior over the weekend. The shooting at Dior reportedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday. Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle. Updated: 9 hours ago. LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy