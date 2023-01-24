Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged RapeEmily RoyBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody. Updated: 2...
999ktdy.com
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
Shooting leaves at least one injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
999ktdy.com
Reggie’s in Tigerland Has License Pulled, Judge Sets Bond for Suspects in Madison Brooks Rape Case
State officials are suspending the liquor license of a Tigerland bar in the wake of reports that a 19-year-old LSU student was heavily drinking there before being raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle. It's an absolutely heartbreaking story that we've been following since it was reported that LSU...
wbrz.com
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Capital Region Crime Stoppers reported that detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals in the featured image. Authorities say the suspects entered the T-Mobile store in...
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
To hear his lawyer tell it, Brandon Boyd is having the worst luck with judges. At Boyd's sentencing after a 2016 second degree murder conviction, District Judge Beau Higginbotham called Boyd "the worst of the worst type of person" and sent him to prison for life. Boyd's judge for a...
wbrz.com
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NOLA.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
wbrz.com
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
iheart.com
Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12
A Baton Rouge bar's license is suspended after a shooting that wounded a dozen people early Sunday morning. Officials announced on Tuesday that Dior Bar and Lounge had surrendered its license. Baton Rouge bar regulators spent Monday investigating the violence at Dior over the weekend. The shooting at Dior reportedly...
WAFB.com
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday. Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week. It’s happening Jan. 23-28 at a list of participating restaurants. LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle. Updated: 9 hours ago. LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight...
