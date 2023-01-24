ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Union Strong!
3d ago

anyone other than a Republican!! we've seen where the Republican talibans' priorities lie!! and it's not with the workers or the people of WV!! they wanna turn WV into one big underground toxic carbon waste dump!! more worried about lining their pockets than in our children's futures!!

wchsnetwork.com

County commission recognizes the service of Priscilla Haden

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died. Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right. She served on the Kanawha County Board of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Prosecutor rules Charleston officer acted in self-defense

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said a Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when they shot and killed a man on Jan. 11. Sam Marsh, a Kanawha County assistant prosecuting attorney, reviewed body cam footage of the incident and ruled the officer, “acted in self-defense and shot as he was being charged by the decedent with a piece of rebar.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

School lingo with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For parents, learning school-specific lingo can sometimes feel like learning a completely different language. It can even be a barrier to communication between parents and school staff, but there are ways for everyone involved to work through it. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Amjad tabbed to lead health care services for DCR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Marshall Health have entered into a new partnership to improve health care services in DCR facilities. With this new partnership, Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., was named Director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha school officials, police urge parents to practice safe gun storage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security officials at Kanawha County Schools are teaming up with local enforcement in an effort to urge parents to keep guns away from their children. Keith Vititoe, safety and security director at KCS, held a press conference Friday morning with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and other officers to discuss the importance of safe gun storage at home.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire

UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market

Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Senior Services Programs Support Vulnerable Populations

Many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director Eric Douglas found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. This is the fourth story in his series of interviews called "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
HUNTINGTON, WV

