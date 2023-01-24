Read full article on original website
Union Strong!
3d ago
anyone other than a Republican!! we've seen where the Republican talibans' priorities lie!! and it's not with the workers or the people of WV!! they wanna turn WV into one big underground toxic carbon waste dump!! more worried about lining their pockets than in our children's futures!!
County commission recognizes the service of Priscilla Haden
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County resident Priscilla Haden, a former educator and president of the state Board of Education, has died. Haden, the wife of the late U.S. District Judge Charles Haden, had a distinguished public career in her own right. She served on the Kanawha County Board of...
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
Prosecutor rules Charleston officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said a Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when they shot and killed a man on Jan. 11. Sam Marsh, a Kanawha County assistant prosecuting attorney, reviewed body cam footage of the incident and ruled the officer, “acted in self-defense and shot as he was being charged by the decedent with a piece of rebar.”
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
School lingo with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For parents, learning school-specific lingo can sometimes feel like learning a completely different language. It can even be a barrier to communication between parents and school staff, but there are ways for everyone involved to work through it. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped...
Amjad tabbed to lead health care services for DCR
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Marshall Health have entered into a new partnership to improve health care services in DCR facilities. With this new partnership, Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., was named Director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections...
Kanawha school officials, police urge parents to practice safe gun storage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security officials at Kanawha County Schools are teaming up with local enforcement in an effort to urge parents to keep guns away from their children. Keith Vititoe, safety and security director at KCS, held a press conference Friday morning with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and other officers to discuss the importance of safe gun storage at home.
Relentless Charleston apartment fire leads to leveling of entire building
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An afternoon blaze spelled the end for a longstanding structure in the Kanawha Blvd area of Charleston on Wednesday. Units with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Kanawha Blvd late Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire call regarding an ongoing situation at Regal Apartments.
Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire
UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over.
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
How to help the Regal Apartments fire victims in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. The Red Cross […]
Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market
Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Oakwood Road interchange WV511 camera
Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard. Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.
Senior Services Programs Support Vulnerable Populations
Many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director Eric Douglas found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. This is the fourth story in his series of interviews called "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For...
Deputies investigate alleged terroristic threats at 2 West Virginia schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” […]
David Reed, who led I-75 chase with body in trunk, is headed to grand jury
David Reed of St. Petersburg, Florida, faces numerous charges including murder and abuse of a corpse. A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday in Laurel District Court where investigators talked about the case.
West Virginia Air National Guard Wing recognizes first all-female flight crew
The first-ever all-woman flight crew for the Air National Guard's 130th Airlift Wing took off over the weekend.
Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
