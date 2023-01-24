ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB

Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
QUINCY, MO
AFP

Microsoft users kicked out of apps during global outage

US tech giant Microsoft said on Wednesday it had suffered a global outage that limited access to software including Outlook and Teams for several hours. Teams, a messaging programme for companies, and email client Outlook are among the most widely used.
Upworthy

Newspaper article from 1963 predicted the invention of mobile phones: 'That is so awesome'

In today's time, it seems unimaginable to live without mobile phones. It's probably the last thing that we see before sleeping and the first thing we check in the mornings. However, that was not the case always. Decades ago, one wouldn't have even thought of having a mobile phone. But a newspaper clipping from 1963 predicted the invention of mobile phones way before they came to be. The clipping has been doing rounds on Twitter. The article is titled, "You'll Be Able to Carry Phone in Pocket in Future." It was published on April 18, 1963, in Mansfield News Journal, an Ohio-based newspaper. The story's lead is "...Some day, Mansfielders will carry their telephones in their pockets. Don't expect it to be available tomorrow, though."
Fortune

Ticketmaster and Live Nation were not supposed to create a monopoly. Here’s why music fans, lawmakers, and Taylor Swift are fed up with the ticketing platforms

Ticketmaster issued a statement after Bad Bunny fans were denied entry to the star's concert in Mexico City last month. The ticketing giant said that an "unprecedented number of fake tickets" caused a malfunction at the venue. Senators are looking into Ticketmaster’s dominance in the ticketing market following several high-profile...
GOBankingRates

5 Best Apps for International Banking Needs

Managing money abroad involves more than just keeping track of different currencies and exchange rates. The simple act of sending or receiving money electronically isn't so simple across international...
PYMNTS

PayPal Remains Money-Storing App to Beat for Banks

Money-storing apps are going mainstream, and although PayPal leads in consumer popularity, financial institutions (FIs) may have a major opportunity to leverage the trust they have earned and build loyalty by providing their own options. As noted in the most recent PYMNTS/Treasury Prime collaboration, “Money-Storing Apps Gain Favor With Customers,”...
TheDailyBeast

Text Message ‘Scammers’ Target ‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers

Text message “scammers” have reportedly been trying to recruit truckers from the failed “People’s Convoy” movement to join a multi-level marketing scheme. Members who’d given their phone numbers to the “People’s Convoy, a group formed last year to protest COVID-19 mandates, got an anonymous text message on Saturday that said: “Hi Patriot friends!!! Biden is killing us at the pump, we have some help for you!” according to Talking Points Memo. Instead of detailing another plan to swarm Washington, the message offered links to a sketchy business plan some of the trucker group’s organizers rejected immediately. “Hi everyone! We just want to let everyone know that if you are receiving text messages that say The People’s Convoy, they are from scammers and are not from us,” Kris Young, one of the Facebook group’s administrators said. “Please do not click the links and delete the messages.”Read it at Talking Points Memo
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

What Happened When a Startup Tried to Bring an AI Chatbot to Traffic Court

If you’ve ever tried to fight a parking ticket or negotiate a cable bill, you may have heard of a company called DoNotPay. It offers a subscription-based service to automate those boring, time-consuming tasks by using chatbots and AI to talk to customer service representatives or deal with endless forms and paperwork. But recently, it’s been promising more. Earlier this month, the company issued a challenge: It offered $1,000,000 to anyone willing to let its chatbot argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It seems the Supreme is still out of reach, but the company got hundreds of applicants for a smaller challenge: Representation via AI to fight speeding charges in a real-life courtroom. At least, that’s what was supposed to happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy