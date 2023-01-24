ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ultimatemaitai.com

1923 Prohibition Bar: Speakeasy Bar in Las Vegas

We ran across the 1923 Prohibition Bar in the shopping complex between Mandalay Bay and Luxor, and once we entered through the “secret” entrance decided to take a load off with a cocktail. As Prohibition style bars inside Casinos go, 1923 bar is pretty reasonable. Totally cut off...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

The Beverly Theater, Las Vegas’ Newest Entertainment Venue

It has been in the works for a while and this March, The Beverly Theater becomes Las Vegas‘ newest venue for all things entertainment. The venue is on 6th street between Clark and Bonneville and is more “Smith Center” than “casino theater”. The two story film house and performance theater has several places to entertain in different ways.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mr. BBQ now open in Chinatown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — She started working in restaurants in high school and now has one right here in Las Vegas to call her own. Joining me now is the owner of Mr. BBQ, Jenny Chai.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
webcenterfairbanks.com

‘Heartbroken’: Original dolphin at Mirage resort in Las Vegas dies at 48

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One of the original dolphins at the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage President Joe Lupo, Duchess, a matriarch bottlenose dolphin and one of the five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990, died at age 48.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wide Open Country

Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Venue in Las Vegas

The Voice coach and country star Blake Shelton is about to open the Las Vegas iteration of his Oklahoma-born restaurant Ole Red. He's on a mission to introduce the honky tonk world to Sin City and when this new location opens, it'll allow visitors to enjoy some down-home country cookin' while they sip on moonshine cocktails and watch Formula One racers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair Feb. 11

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A job fair will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark next month. According to a news release, the job fair will be held Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ballpark’s Playstudios Club. Organizers advise attendees to park in the east event lot and enter through VIP entry.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Laps for Charity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even without a NASCAR contract. It’s part of the Laps for Charity fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities. The event takes on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the speedway. You can bring your personal vehicle and drive on the track that NASCAR drivers use […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite

Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
LAS VEGAS, NV

