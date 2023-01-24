Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Pop Music Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has scheduled a lineup of classic rock and pop music acts throughout 2023.
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
ultimatemaitai.com
1923 Prohibition Bar: Speakeasy Bar in Las Vegas
We ran across the 1923 Prohibition Bar in the shopping complex between Mandalay Bay and Luxor, and once we entered through the “secret” entrance decided to take a load off with a cocktail. As Prohibition style bars inside Casinos go, 1923 bar is pretty reasonable. Totally cut off...
jammin1057.com
The Beverly Theater, Las Vegas’ Newest Entertainment Venue
It has been in the works for a while and this March, The Beverly Theater becomes Las Vegas‘ newest venue for all things entertainment. The venue is on 6th street between Clark and Bonneville and is more “Smith Center” than “casino theater”. The two story film house and performance theater has several places to entertain in different ways.
news3lv.com
Mr. BBQ now open in Chinatown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — She started working in restaurants in high school and now has one right here in Las Vegas to call her own. Joining me now is the owner of Mr. BBQ, Jenny Chai.
Fox5 KVVU
Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas. According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.
Fox5 KVVU
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas. Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an...
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘Heartbroken’: Original dolphin at Mirage resort in Las Vegas dies at 48
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - One of the original dolphins at the iconic Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage President Joe Lupo, Duchess, a matriarch bottlenose dolphin and one of the five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990, died at age 48.
news3lv.com
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Venue in Las Vegas
The Voice coach and country star Blake Shelton is about to open the Las Vegas iteration of his Oklahoma-born restaurant Ole Red. He's on a mission to introduce the honky tonk world to Sin City and when this new location opens, it'll allow visitors to enjoy some down-home country cookin' while they sip on moonshine cocktails and watch Formula One racers during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair Feb. 11
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A job fair will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark next month. According to a news release, the job fair will be held Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ballpark’s Playstudios Club. Organizers advise attendees to park in the east event lot and enter through VIP entry.
Laps for Charity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, even without a NASCAR contract. It’s part of the Laps for Charity fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities. The event takes on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the speedway. You can bring your personal vehicle and drive on the track that NASCAR drivers use […]
Independent ‘film house’ to open in downtown Las Vegas
It's being touted as the only 'indie film house' in Las Vegas and will open its doors at the beginning of March.
Fox5 KVVU
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
Universal expands to Las Vegas with spooky year-round attraction
Alongside the scary attraction, Universal is opening another park in Southern U.S. Is Universal expanding to Texas? All universal expansions in 2023
963kklz.com
Dozens of Regal Cinemas Closures Include A Las Vegas Favorite
Dozens of Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. The closures include one of our own Las Vegas Theaters. The pandemic changed our country – our world – in many ways. One big...
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
