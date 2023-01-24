ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

utv44.com

March for Life in downtown Mobile January 27

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 2023 March for Life Mobile will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. The RALLY begins at 9:45 am with live praise and worship music, dynamic pro-life speakers, and prayers for the unborn. The MARCH begins at 10:30 am along designated streets in downtown Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Historic graduation ceremony Wednesday in Africatown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a historic graduation ceremony in Africatown Wednesday night. A group of people started their own businesses and are now teaching others about the community’s history along the way. Graduates took a three-month class together, combining their heritage stories to make sure every voice...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to get free tax return prep in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Alabama. Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

COVID-19 money fuels affordable housing boom in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fueled by a massive surge in COVID-19 relief funds, the city is kicking off a multimillion-dollar affordable housing binge that will last several years. It is one part, along with territorial expansion from annexation, of a plan to reverse Mobile’s sliding population. “We can’t just...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mystic Mutts of Revelry 2023 parade in Fairhope Feb 11

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to strut your mutt in the annual Mystic Mutts of Revelry pet parade presented by McSharry's Irish Pub, benefiting The Haven No-Kill Animal Shelter. MMOR RESOURCES:. Watch this cool video with more MMOR info!. Thanks to our Sponsors. PRESENTING - McSharry's Irish Pub.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Youth trainer asks Mobile to fix up Heroes Park

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — For Derick Payne, Heroes Park on Old Military Road feels more like a forgotten park. The youth coach says the fields aren't safe for young athletes to play or practice on. "If you bring your kid out to train, you wouldn't want him come back...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Newly minted ‘experience givers’ stand ready as guides to Africatown

As national and international interest in Africatown has grown, so has the challenge of connecting potential visitors to a structure of informative, authentic and rewarding experiences in and about the community. Five newly minted “experience givers” may represent a game-changing step forward. Wednesday evening, Visit Mobile held a...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Tiltrotor aircraft conducts practice at Foley Municipal Airport

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a lot of interest from the public about the unique Navy Aircraft that practiced at the Foley Airport last Sunday. It was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, known as a tiltrotor aircraft. This is a combination helicopter/airplane which combines the best characteristics of both. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Order of Athena Krewe coming together to build floats only weeks before Fat Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — In just 4 weeks, the ladies of the Order of Athena will show off their floats for Fat Tuesday. The all-female crew kicks off the Fat Tuesday festivities every year with their intricate float designs, but they ran into some trouble this year. They say the float maker they hired ran out on them. They say they were left with nothing but a bunch of half-finished floats. They only had 7 weeks to get all 8 of their floats done, but they tell me this struggle has made their sisterhood even stronger.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
MOBILE, AL

