Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — In just 4 weeks, the ladies of the Order of Athena will show off their floats for Fat Tuesday. The all-female crew kicks off the Fat Tuesday festivities every year with their intricate float designs, but they ran into some trouble this year. They say the float maker they hired ran out on them. They say they were left with nothing but a bunch of half-finished floats. They only had 7 weeks to get all 8 of their floats done, but they tell me this struggle has made their sisterhood even stronger.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO