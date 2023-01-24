Read full article on original website
Semmes hosting public annexation meeting Feb. 9 at City Hall
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. to talk about the City of Mobile’s plans for annexation, according to a Facebook post. The meeting will be held at Semmes City Hall 1 Main Street. “Help us take a stand,” reads the post. […]
March for Life in downtown Mobile January 27
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 2023 March for Life Mobile will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. The RALLY begins at 9:45 am with live praise and worship music, dynamic pro-life speakers, and prayers for the unborn. The MARCH begins at 10:30 am along designated streets in downtown Mobile.
Historic graduation ceremony Wednesday in Africatown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a historic graduation ceremony in Africatown Wednesday night. A group of people started their own businesses and are now teaching others about the community’s history along the way. Graduates took a three-month class together, combining their heritage stories to make sure every voice...
Where to get free tax return prep in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Alabama. Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
Mobile County Education Association weighs in on newly drafted MCPSS calendars
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summertime vacation will be cut short next school term, specifically for teachers in Mobile County. Newly proposed calendars for the 2023-2024 school year have Mobile County Public School teachers going back to the classroom in July and some teachers aren’t happy about it. There are two draft calendars. Both have teachers […]
COVID-19 money fuels affordable housing boom in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fueled by a massive surge in COVID-19 relief funds, the city is kicking off a multimillion-dollar affordable housing binge that will last several years. It is one part, along with territorial expansion from annexation, of a plan to reverse Mobile’s sliding population. “We can’t just...
Mystic Mutts of Revelry 2023 parade in Fairhope Feb 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to strut your mutt in the annual Mystic Mutts of Revelry pet parade presented by McSharry's Irish Pub, benefiting The Haven No-Kill Animal Shelter. MMOR RESOURCES:. Watch this cool video with more MMOR info!. Thanks to our Sponsors. PRESENTING - McSharry's Irish Pub.
Youth trainer asks Mobile to fix up Heroes Park
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — For Derick Payne, Heroes Park on Old Military Road feels more like a forgotten park. The youth coach says the fields aren't safe for young athletes to play or practice on. "If you bring your kid out to train, you wouldn't want him come back...
Alabama Senator Katie Britt visits Mobile County schools, local law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Senator Katie Britt paid a visit to the Port City last week and visited some local schools and meetings in the area. Britt visited Satsuma High School, meeting with students and teachers that participated in their “Close Up” trip this year. Dunbar School for Creative and Performing Arts also received […]
Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
Navy cleanup ‘nears completion’ at site of training plane crash in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Navy cleanup effort at the site of the training plane crash in the heavily wooded area in the Gateswood community roughly a week ago “nears completion” according to a release from the Naval Air Station Whiting Field Public Affairs Office. On Jan. 17, a T6 wing trainer out of […]
Newly minted ‘experience givers’ stand ready as guides to Africatown
As national and international interest in Africatown has grown, so has the challenge of connecting potential visitors to a structure of informative, authentic and rewarding experiences in and about the community. Five newly minted “experience givers” may represent a game-changing step forward. Wednesday evening, Visit Mobile held a...
Tiltrotor aircraft conducts practice at Foley Municipal Airport
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a lot of interest from the public about the unique Navy Aircraft that practiced at the Foley Airport last Sunday. It was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, known as a tiltrotor aircraft. This is a combination helicopter/airplane which combines the best characteristics of both. It is capable of vertical take-off and landing.
Americorps Seniors Foster Grandparent program recruiting in Mobile Jan 26
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Americorps Seniors Foster Grandparent program - Mobile County is holding a senior roundup recruiting event for foster grandparents Thursday January 26 at Semmes Regional Library. SENIOR ROUNDUP RECRUITING EVENT. SEMMES REGIONAL LIBRARY THURSDAY JANUARY 26 10:20 AM - 1:30 PM. Must be age 55 or...
Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
Order of Athena Krewe coming together to build floats only weeks before Fat Tuesday
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — In just 4 weeks, the ladies of the Order of Athena will show off their floats for Fat Tuesday. The all-female crew kicks off the Fat Tuesday festivities every year with their intricate float designs, but they ran into some trouble this year. They say the float maker they hired ran out on them. They say they were left with nothing but a bunch of half-finished floats. They only had 7 weeks to get all 8 of their floats done, but they tell me this struggle has made their sisterhood even stronger.
Family members of damaged home from police pursuit address concerns in front of Mobile city council
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The conversation continues about the police pursuits in Mobile after the family whose house was damaged from a speeding driver speak out in front of Mobile City Council. Christopher Edwards, the brother of the homeowner, Myra Edwards spoke in front of all seven councilmen. His sister’s home was damaged from the […]
Mobile County completes ‘pocket beach’, set to open in 2024
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County just finished its first phase of a project at Bayfront Park. It’s called a “pocket beach”, and it is nestled near Dauphin Island. About a mile North of the Dauphin Island Bridge, Bayfront Park has been a favorite spot for...
Fugitive of the Week: Henderson Pippins
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Henderson Pippins, who Marshals said could be in the Mobile, Prichard or Mount Vernon area. Pippins is actively evading capture and […]
