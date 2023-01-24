Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Fight-fest ends as Zuccarello nutmegs Flyers on OT winner
That was a nasty move by the Wild forward.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
Clayton News Daily
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. Matt Boldy had two goals and one assist and Zuccarello added an assist for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.
Clayton News Daily
Sabres stay hot on road with win over Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 road games. Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
Clayton News Daily
Second-period surge sends Blackhawks past Flames
Boris Katchouk, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty scored in the second period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks collected four unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Taylor Raddysh and Connor Murphy also scored for the Blackhawks, who went into the game at the bottom of...
Clayton News Daily
Lightning extend home dominance, end Bruins' latest streak
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third period,...
FOX Sports
NY Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur to 2-year extension
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with defenseman Ben Harpur on a two-year, $1.57 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. General manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Thursday for the 28-year-old who started the season with Hartford (AHL). Harpur will earn...
Clayton News Daily
Leafs' Auston Matthews (knee) out at least 3 weeks
Reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews will be sidelined at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday. The 25-year-old forward was injured during the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in Toronto. It wasn't immediately clear how he got hurt.
Clayton News Daily
Kraken aim to continue historic pace vs. Flames
Last season, the expansion Seattle Kraken faced frequent comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign. Perhaps because the fledgling Kraken finished just 27-49-6, there's been little comparing them to the Golden Knights this winter. Yet entering a Friday night game against...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Hot at home, Lightning stop Bruins' road run
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third, Hedman...
FOX Sports
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
Yardbarker
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
Clayton News Daily
Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson help Knicks rally past Celtics in OT
Julius Randle scored 37 points and Jalen Brunson added 29 as the New York Knicks came back for a 120-117 overtime win over the host Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Randle and R.J. Barrett each hit 3-pointers to flip the score after the Celtics opened overtime on a 5-0 run.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
NBA, NHL must discipline MSG boss James Dolan for facial ‘vendettas’: NYC pol
A Manhattan elected official is demanding the NBA and NHL sanction Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan over his “outrageous use of facial recognition technology” to ban people he does not like from events. “I recognize that facial recognition software can aid in securing large venues, but Mr. Dolan has abused this technology to fuel his personal vendettas – not make games safer,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal wrote in a Jan. 27 letter to the commissioners of the NBA and NHL. “I implore both of your organizations to use your power and discipline MSG and Mr. Dolan for these alarming abuses...
Yardbarker
Robby Fabbri's overtime goal lifts Red Wings over Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the visiting Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen supplied a goal and assisted on Fabbri's game-winner. Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider contributed three assists. Ville Husso made 20 saves.
