South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Walks Onto School Bus, Inappropriately Touches Female Student, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who they say walked onto a school bus in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and then inappropriately touched a female student. The incident occurred Thursday at 6:48 a.m. at a school bus stop on East Chestnut and North 6th streets, according to investigators. Police said an unidentified man who was at the stop, entered the school bus and sat down next to a female student. He then inappropriately touched her leg, according to police.
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Shore News Network

Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men

PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Philly

"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made.  The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
Shore News Network

Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry

PHILADELPHIA, PA  – A man entered a Philadelphia jewelry store through an unlocked door on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect entered the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 West Rittenhouse Square and wandered around the first floor. “He eventually came upon an unlocked door to Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store. The suspect entered the store and took numerous pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $100,000,” police reported. He was described as a black male, 50 years of age, 5’8″ tall with a mustache, wearing a black knit hat, black trench coat, black shirt, black pants, The post Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
fox29.com

As number of Philly car-thefts grow, police say they recover at least half as they look for solutions

PHILADELPHIA - More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia in only the first 22 days of 2023 and there are a lot of questions being asked regarding why it's happening. Robert Seltner says the 2014 Chrysler van they had just paid off was a lifeline for getting his daughter and five grandchildren around. But, two weeks ago, while leaving it running in Fishtown for minutes, someone jumped in and drove off.
NorthEast Times

Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower

Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
NBC Philadelphia

VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
CBS Philly

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
