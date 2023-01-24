Read full article on original website
South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Walks Onto School Bus, Inappropriately Touches Female Student, Police Say
Police are searching for a man who they say walked onto a school bus in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and then inappropriately touched a female student. The incident occurred Thursday at 6:48 a.m. at a school bus stop on East Chestnut and North 6th streets, according to investigators. Police said an unidentified man who was at the stop, entered the school bus and sat down next to a female student. He then inappropriately touched her leg, according to police.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
fox29.com
Son of top Philadelphia police union official charged with possessing a stolen gun
PHILADELPHIA - A top official with the powerful police officers union, the Fraternal Order of Police, say he supports his son who FOX 29 has learned is under arrest for carrying a firearm without a license - a weapon police say was stolen out of a southern state,. It was...
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made. The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
Two Atlantic City women assaulted workers during robbery, police say
Two Atlantic City women are in jail after they allegedly assaulted two store employees and stole items. Police were called to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a fight inside a store, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Two employees told Officers Latray Butcher and Robert...
Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man entered a Philadelphia jewelry store through an unlocked door on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect entered the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 West Rittenhouse Square and wandered around the first floor. “He eventually came upon an unlocked door to Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store. The suspect entered the store and took numerous pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $100,000,” police reported. He was described as a black male, 50 years of age, 5’8″ tall with a mustache, wearing a black knit hat, black trench coat, black shirt, black pants, The post Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
fox29.com
As number of Philly car-thefts grow, police say they recover at least half as they look for solutions
PHILADELPHIA - More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia in only the first 22 days of 2023 and there are a lot of questions being asked regarding why it's happening. Robert Seltner says the 2014 Chrysler van they had just paid off was a lifeline for getting his daughter and five grandchildren around. But, two weeks ago, while leaving it running in Fishtown for minutes, someone jumped in and drove off.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife During Custody Exchange Inside Wawa Store
A man was convicted of shooting and killing his ex-wife during a scheduled custody exchange inside a Delaware County Wawa store nearly four years ago. Brian Kennedy, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder following 30 minutes of jury deliberations on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney's...
Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower
Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
fox29.com
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police
A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
