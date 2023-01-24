Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS PUT ON A SHOW IN STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS OH- If you are a fan of offense, you would have been right at home in the Struthers Fieldhouse on Thursday night. Struthers welcomed in Girard for a huge matchup inside the NE8. Girard needed a win to draw even with the Wildcats and stay one game back from the top spot. Struthers needed a win to set up a first place game with Poland. The stars came out on the big stage as both teams put up a fantastic offensive effort, however it was Struthers that had a little more fire power in a 74-63 win.
ysnlive.com
SOUTHERN LOCAL SNAPS DOG’S STREAK
EAST PALESTINE, OH- Southern Local had been taking notes of what the East Palestine Girls Basketball program had been doing. A six-game win streak, and winning 7 of 8 was quite impressive, and the Lady Indians were still licking their wounds fresh from a defeat of EOAC leader, United. Thursday...
ysnlive.com
RAY LEADS THE FALCONS TO HUGE ROAD WIN
A cold Wednesday in January canceled school across multiple counties in Northeastern Ohio, but it did not keep all the basketball teams out of the gyms! As The Boardman Spartans hosted their long-time rival in The Austintown-Fitch Falcons for girls basketball night on the network! The one and only previous matchup of the season between the two squads saw The Spartans pull away as a part of a 47-38 win over Fitch on December 21st, 2022. Wednesday night would also be a critical in-conference game for Boardman, trying to keep pace being one game back of conference-leader Canfield at the time, while Fitch was just looking to play spoiler and garner momentum before the tournament.
ysnlive.com
MULLEN AND BRUNGARD LEAD THE WAY FOR THE TIGERS
LOWELLVILLE, OH- The Springfield Tigers and the Lowellville Rockets met on Thursday night in MVAC play. The Tigers came out strong to start the ballgame, and kept that lead the entire way to come out victorious by 23. Springfield started the first quarter on a 6-0 run, until the Rockets...
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW FURIOUS IN THE FOURTH
HUBBARD, Ohio – Led by seven Maggie Pavlanksy points, the Lakeview Bulldogs erased a fourteen point Hubbard lead in the final quarter to escape The Nest with a win. The Hubbard Lady Eagles (3-14) had dominated most of the ball game, lighting in up from beyond the arc and stifling the Lakeview offense. However, the fourth quarter seemed as if there were two completely different teams on the floor.
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS LET OUT FRUSTRATION
NILES OH- South Range was coming in to Thursday as an angry team. They were coming off a game on Monday against Poland that everyone on the roster wanted, and bad. The Raiders fell 11 points short of the Bulldogs. They didn’t let that disappointment effect them though, they made it drive them. They cruised in to Niles and led wire to wire in a 55-15 win.
ysnlive.com
BRAVES EARN A SHOT AT THE TITLE
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Lady Braves were back in action tonight against the Pymatuning Valley Lakers. The game was back and forth all night long as the Braves had productive nights from Katie Grexa and as well as Hannah Betts. Grexa finished the night with 12 points and Betts finished with 10.
ysnlive.com
HOBAN LIGHTS UP THE GYM ON SENIOR NIGHT
AKRON OH- It was a backyard brawl on Thursday night on the campus of Archbishop Hoban. The Knights honored their three seniors before the game. Rylee Bennett, Emma Rasmussen, and Kennedy Arison we’re all recognized for their endless contributions to the Hoban program. On the floor, the Knights welcomed in Ellet who currently leads the Akron City Series conference and sported 15 wins coming into the night. The Orangemen set the tone fast as they grabbed a 20-13 lead after one quarter. Stand out sophomore Caitlyn Holmes scored 12 points in the first quarter alone for Ellet. However, Hoban has played against upper tier talent plenty of times. They made defensive adjustments and held Holmes to just 10 points the rest of the game.
ysnlive.com
BADGER CANT BE STOPPED
KINSMAN,OHIO. The Lady Braves looked to continue their hot streak tonight as they took on the Windham Bombers. The Braves once again achieved highly on the defensive side with several steals. Katie Grexa once again led the Braves in scoring with 23 points. Hannah Betts and Bree Huscroft also had productive nights as Betts added 12 points and Huscroft added 9 more, which included three clutch three pointers.
ysnlive.com
POLAND GRINDS IT OUT IN JEFFERSON
JEFFERSON OH- Poland has a tendency to get in to defensive battles with the style of basketball they play. That was never as true as it was on Thursday as they traveled up to Jefferson. The Bulldogs needed every bit of that branded defense as the Falcons held them to 2 points in the fourth quarter. There was no comeback to be had though as the Bulldogs held Jefferson to 0 fourth quarter points. That let Poland get out of Jefferson with a 39-27 win.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS ON THE PROWL
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Seandelle Gardner’s 24 points off the bench led the Springfield Tigers (8-6) to their fifth road victory of the season and a season sweep of Mineral Ridge (0-15). In a first quarter that saw three lead changes and two ties, the Rams started the...
ysnlive.com
LOWELLVILLE WAKES UP AND THEN TAKES OFF
BERLIN CENTER OH- It wasn’t the start that Lowellville imagined to the game on Tuesday, but they definitely finished it the right way. In Western Reserve a slightly short handed Blue Devils team was geared up for an upset. Their initial game plan to keep Lowellville out of the paint was working to perfection. The Rockets high powered offense was kept quiet for a big chunk of the first half. They only had 9 points in the first quarter. Their defense held strong though and didn’t let Reserve take advantage of their slow start. After leading 9-8 after one, Reserve opened the second on a 7-3 run taking a 15-12 lead with a Luke Henning three. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, that three served as smelling salts for the Rockets. They went on a tear almost immediately ending the half on a 12-0 run to lead 24-15 at the break. The Rockets would continue that run into the second half as it extended to 28-2 to make their lead as big as 40-17. They’d go on to get a comfortable road win 58-29.
ysnlive.com
MOONEY STARTING TO HEAT UP; DOWNS QUAKERS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- If you’ve been around any type of Cardinal Mooney team in the recent few years, you know this is the time the afterburners spark for the Cards. The closer the calendar turns to the postseason, the better Mooney gets, and that was no more evident than Tuesday night in a 61-38 victory over Salem.
ysnlive.com
BRAVES GET A CLOSE FINISH THAT GOES THEIR WAY
KINSMAN, OHIO. The Badger Braves took on the fast paced, Windham Bombers tonight in what was a very back and forth game. The Braves started off slow in the first quarter but finished the quarter strong with a 23-17 lead. The Braves kept pace with the Bombers and had a 37-34 lead at the half. The intensity continued in the second half as the Bombers had an answer for everything the Braves put up. Duncan Moy was the man of the night for the Braves as he dropped 34 points. Freshman, Preston Geracitano and Tyler McWilliams also had a productive night for the Braves as Geracitano scored 10 points and McWilliams hit a couple clutch three pointers in his first Varsity start for the Braves.
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS KEEP THEIR CLAWS ON THE TOP SPOT
CORTLAND OH- Everyone in the NE8 knows how hard it is to play in Lakeview. The small gym can get awfully hot and provide a massive home court advantage for the Bulldogs. The brand of defense Lakeview plays makes it even harder. Struthers learned that the hard way on Monday night as they had to use every ounce of energy to hold of the Bulldogs 42-32.
ysnlive.com
LEON’S GAME WINNER SHAKES UP THE NE8
GIRARD OH- South Range came in Tuesday as quite possibly the hottest team in the NE8. They had won 6 of their last 7 games. Girard on the other hand was trying to wash off a tough 2 point loss to Struthers on Friday. The Indians have been no stranger to close games either. They are used to it coming out their way. On this night, after Girard hit a free throw to take a 59-58 lead with a handful of seconds left Ayden Leon came down on the other end and hit a bucket to give South Range an exciting 60-59 win. It was the Raiders second game winning shot in 7 days.
ysnlive.com
LISBON GIVES VALLEY THE BLUES
LISBON OH- Lisbon is on the rise. The Blue Devils have shaken off some mid season adversity and have quickly gotten themselves back to where they want to be. They came in to Tuesday’s game on a three game winning streak. Valley Christian was just as hot though, they had won 4 of their last 5. Something had to give, and Lisbon made sure it wasn’t on their side. In the clutch Lisbon came up the biggest plays. They went to overtime and got the 54-49 win.
ysnlive.com
KNIGHTS AVOID LATE SCARE TO BEAT WALSH JESUIT IN FRONT OF SELL OUT CROWD
AKRON, OH- The Archbishop Hoban Knights picked up win number one on their YSN debut, with a 58-55 victory over the Walsh Jesuit Warriors. The Knights had a steady lead throughout the ballgame, but a late fourth quarter push put the Warriors within one possession. Hoban was able to weather the storm down the stretch, and pick up a huge victory in front of a sell out crowd at Hoban High School.
