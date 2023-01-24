Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's Infrastructure Union: Federal Mineral Withdrawal Threatens Climate Progress
Saint Paul, MN — In a statement today, LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota leaders responded to the Biden Administration’s decision to move forward with a moratorium on copper nickel mining within the Rainy River Watershed in Northern Minnesota. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s order withdraws more...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030
The State of Minnesota is quickly moving toward legislating 100% renewable electricity for the state by 2040. The bill, “100% Clean Energy Standard” – HB7, is due for the House of Representatives floor today – January 26 – according to the official schedule. Per the...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases
WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
hot967.fm
Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers
(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota needs more than $3 billion for aging infrastructure, Gov. Walz says
Gov. Tim Walz pitched a $3.3 billion plan Thursday to maintain and update Minnesota infrastructure, from roads to university buildings to housing. The DFL governor released his proposal as legislators are moving quickly on a borrowing and spending bill about half that size. Minnesota faces a growing stack of requests from state agencies, local governments and outside groups seeking help with expensive construction and maintenance projects.
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill
BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
Gun advocates make the case for fewer gun control laws in Minnesota
It is gun owners lobby day at the Capitol, where advocates demonstrated to express their opposition to a few gun control proposals expected to be considered this session.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A heated debate is back in center focus Thursday, as the Minnesota Gun Owners' Lobby Day returns to the state Capitol. "They can drop all the gun bills they want," Rev. Tim Christopher said. "They're not going to work." In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. Two bills on the docket in this session include a push for expanded criminal background checks...
Minnesota should resist pressure from North Dakota coal lobby to weaken climate legislation
Innovation breeds resistance, and as Minnesota’s Legislature works to set our state on a new ambitious course towards 100% clean energy our neighbors in North Dakota are doing their best to muddy the waters. The so-called “Coalition for a Secure Energy Future” has jumped into action with the start...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Proposes Marijuana Legalization And Expungements Funding In Budget Request
The governor of Minnesota unveiled a budget proposal on Tuesday that includes funding for various state agencies to implement marijuana legalization and projections for cannabis revenue as lawmakers work to advance reform. Gov. Tim Walz (D) released his budget request for the 2024-2025 biennium, just hours before a House committee...
redlakenationnews.com
Governor Walz's Budget Makes Meaningful Investments in Minnesota's Infrastructure
Saint Paul, MN — Following the release of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan's proposed budget, Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota, issued the following statement. The proposed budget includes full state matching dollars to maximize federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
hot967.fm
Walz Unveils Bonding Bill Later Today
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils his bonding recommendations for state public works projects later this morning (11am) but lawmakers are already arguing over the number. Lead Senate Democrat Sandy Pappas says, do the 1.5-billion-dollar package that didn’t pass last year, then a second bill looking at the governor’s recommendations — but pay for with the budget surplus, rather than borrowing. Lead Senate Republican Karin (CAR-in) Housley says she hopes Democrats will work with Republicans instead of “just pushing through a cash bill”.
redlakenationnews.com
People who experience homelessness face earlier and greater risk of death, report finds
People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at much higher rates than the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute (HHRI). That alarming pattern holds true regardless of age, gender or race. The...
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota DNR gets big budget boost from governor
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would get $287 million in new money over the next two years to rebuild dilapidated state park buildings, boat landings and fish hatcheries under Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed state budget unveiled Tuesday afternoon. The governor's plan also calls for...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Legislature passes CROWN Act prohibiting hair discrimination
When Tyeastia Green went in for a job interview in Eden Prairie, company representatives told her she was a great candidate, but that she should change her hair. The information technology worker went home, took out her cornrows and straightened her hair. She went to her next interview and was hired.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
hot967.fm
Governor Walz to Unveil Full State Budget Proposal
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils the remaining areas of his state budget proposal this afternoon (Tuesday 1 p-m) in Saint Paul. The governor has already rolled out some key areas, including education, child care and family tax credits, plus free school breakfast and lunch; the 12-billion-dollar pricetag equals about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus. Opponents say it’s more money for a system that hasn’t delivered results. The governor’s four-billion-dollar economic development plan includes paid family and medical leave plus “finishing the job” on high-speed internet in rural Minnesota. And he’s proposing 300 million dollars in public safety aid to local governments — which House Republican Minority Leader Lisa Demuth calls “dramatically short” when “Minnesota is facing unprecedented levels of crime.”
