ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases

WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs.  Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Republicans Warn Governor Walz’s Infrastructure Bill Will Impact Taxpayers

(St. Paul, MN) — Top Republicans warn Governor Tim Walz’s 3.3-billion-dollar infrastructure proposal will put a “huge” debt load on taxpayers. Governor Walz recommends 900 million dollars of the budget surplus be used to pay cash for public works projects — but House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue (FOO) Lee says the number should be more than double that — two billion dollars. And unlike bonding dollars, Democrats could pass it without Republicans’ help. G-O-P Senator Karin (CAR-in) Housley from Stillwater says Democrats doing it that way would be “an abuse of their one-party control” and “a terrible disservice to the state.”
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota needs more than $3 billion for aging infrastructure, Gov. Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz pitched a $3.3 billion plan Thursday to maintain and update Minnesota infrastructure, from roads to university buildings to housing. The DFL governor released his proposal as legislators are moving quickly on a borrowing and spending bill about half that size. Minnesota faces a growing stack of requests from state agencies, local governments and outside groups seeking help with expensive construction and maintenance projects.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill

BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A heated debate is back in center focus Thursday, as the Minnesota Gun Owners' Lobby Day returns to the state Capitol. "They can drop all the gun bills they want," Rev. Tim Christopher said. "They're not going to work." In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. Two bills on the docket in this session include a push for expanded criminal background checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Governor Walz's Budget Makes Meaningful Investments in Minnesota's Infrastructure

Saint Paul, MN — Following the release of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan's proposed budget, Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota, issued the following statement. The proposed budget includes full state matching dollars to maximize federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Walz Unveils Bonding Bill Later Today

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils his bonding recommendations for state public works projects later this morning (11am) but lawmakers are already arguing over the number. Lead Senate Democrat Sandy Pappas says, do the 1.5-billion-dollar package that didn’t pass last year, then a second bill looking at the governor’s recommendations — but pay for with the budget surplus, rather than borrowing. Lead Senate Republican Karin (CAR-in) Housley says she hopes Democrats will work with Republicans instead of “just pushing through a cash bill”.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Monthly

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota DNR gets big budget boost from governor

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would get $287 million in new money over the next two years to rebuild dilapidated state park buildings, boat landings and fish hatcheries under Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed state budget unveiled Tuesday afternoon. The governor's plan also calls for...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Legislature passes CROWN Act prohibiting hair discrimination

When Tyeastia Green went in for a job interview in Eden Prairie, company representatives told her she was a great candidate, but that she should change her hair. The information technology worker went home, took out her cornrows and straightened her hair. She went to her next interview and was hired.
MINNESOTA STATE
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Governor Walz to Unveil Full State Budget Proposal

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz unveils the remaining areas of his state budget proposal this afternoon (Tuesday 1 p-m) in Saint Paul. The governor has already rolled out some key areas, including education, child care and family tax credits, plus free school breakfast and lunch; the 12-billion-dollar pricetag equals about 43 percent of the state’s long-term projected budget surplus. Opponents say it’s more money for a system that hasn’t delivered results. The governor’s four-billion-dollar economic development plan includes paid family and medical leave plus “finishing the job” on high-speed internet in rural Minnesota. And he’s proposing 300 million dollars in public safety aid to local governments — which House Republican Minority Leader Lisa Demuth calls “dramatically short” when “Minnesota is facing unprecedented levels of crime.”
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy