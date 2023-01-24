Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
New Hanover County seeking artists for outdoor piece at new government center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County now is accepting artist submissions for a large-scale, outdoor piece that is to be displayed on the lawn of its new Government Center Complex. According to the announcement, the receipt of qualification deadline is 3 p.m. on Feb. 17. For more information, including...
WECT
Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews began a land-clearing burn Thursday in New Hanover County. “This burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16,” a news release states. “NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.”
multihousingnews.com
Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community
Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students
Bitty & Beau's to celebrate seven years in business. H2GO has discovered that a 24-inch water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees.
WECT
Neighbors opposed to proposed development on southern end of Topsail Island
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The overwhelming majority of comments about a proposed development at The Point, the southern end of Topsail Island, have not been in favor of the Topsail resident hoping to build a nearly 17-acre family compound. “I think we’re all really disappointed,” one resident, Barry Moore,...
WECT
H2GO to perform maintenance on water line
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO technicians are scheduled to conduct maintenance on a water line on Thursday evening. The work on the line will be from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Customers may experience a reduction in water pressure during maintenance.
WECT
Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trying to find job opportunities can be difficult for those with offenses on their record, which is why Port City United is hosting an event called Fresh Chance Friday on Friday, Jan. 27. The event can possibly help you expunge items on your record and connect...
WECT
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story extension...
WECT
Community meeting on private well sampling for PFAS to take place in Pender Co.
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Departmental of Environment Quality is set to hold a community meeting on private well sampling at the Heide Trask Senior High School auditorium in Rocky Point on February 28. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
WECT
New resource event designed to help the homeless
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties held their annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count. A requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls for a count to be held every year so that the updated numbers can help determine how much shelter space and funding is needed for the upcoming year.
WECT
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that bad,...
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
whqr.org
New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location
The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”. Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.
WECT
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding. Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees.
WECT
Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees
Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business. Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WECT
Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge. Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020. Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died...
