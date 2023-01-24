ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews began a land-clearing burn Thursday in New Hanover County. “This burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16,” a news release states. “NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
multihousingnews.com

Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community

Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

H2GO to perform maintenance on water line

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO technicians are scheduled to conduct maintenance on a water line on Thursday evening. The work on the line will be from 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Customers may experience a reduction in water pressure during maintenance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

New resource event designed to help the homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties held their annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count. A requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls for a count to be held every year so that the updated numbers can help determine how much shelter space and funding is needed for the upcoming year.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location

The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”. Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation

Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding. Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees

Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business. Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge. Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020. Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died...
WILMINGTON, NC

