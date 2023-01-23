Read full article on original website
Cardano (ADA) resumed its uptrend course on Wednesday after a brief period of shedding gains earlier this week, surpassing its previous day’s high of around $0.38. The welcomed bounce followed an update on the overcollateralized stablecoin project, Djed, supported by Cardano. The launch of the highly-anticipated decentralized stablecoin is imminent, according to an announcement from layer one blockchain Coti Network – one of the developers of the stablecoin. More on the Djed timeline, ADA price action and Cardano founder’s remarks on the recent blockchain nodes failure below:
