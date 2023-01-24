ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5YfK_0kOvQe6m00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino’s New Mexico men’s basketball team has returned to the AP Top 25 in the 25th position. It is the second time the Lobos have snagged a spot in the poll this season. A pair of losses put the team out after a two-week stay in the poll earlier this year.

The first time the Lobos made the poll, they entered in at 23. The Lobos’s last victory was an 81-79 overtime win over Boise State this past weekend. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 25 points in the victory and averaged over 22 points and 6 rebounds for the week. Mashburn Jr. was named Mountain West Player of the Week for his efforts Monday.

At 18-2 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play, the Lobos are in a four-way tie for second place behind San Diego State. The Aztecs lead the Mountain West with a 6-2 league record.

In other sports news, former WBA middleweight boxing champion Austin Trout continues his training for his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against former UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. Trout, at 37 years of age, wants to stay active in boxing and BKFC. He likes the way BKFC treats fighters.

“There’s [sic] things that, in boxing, that I don’t like and the BKFC is making a company that, to me, seems like they are for the fighters,” said Trout. “From this whole experience, it seems like they put the fighters first and that’s something I can definitely get behind because, if you know boxing, even the UFC, the fighters usually come last.” Knucklemania is on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.

Cleveland High senior Leah Futey is the Gatorade New Mexico Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. It is the second time that Futey has won the honor.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Lobos’ forward Josiah Allick is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

"When you're finally part of it you're kind of like, you thought you were going to walk into a room there's red carpet or something," said Allick. "Not saying that I'm disappointed. It's just kind of surreal, you know, just the whole thing. Obviously, being undefeated, having a fan base like we have, having an environment like we have, having the pit, it's something that you dream about as a kid."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos to host Air Force on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The No. 25 UNM basketball team is set to the return to the Pit on Friday night. The Lobos, 18-3, are hosting 12-9 Air Force and looking to bounce back after a loss to Nevada. “When you lose by 3, you don’t need to tear up everything and burn everything down, like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo football’s ‘historic’ recruiting class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team continues to fill holes on the roster, as the program announced 18 mid-year transfers on Wednesday. The Lobos now have a total of 29 players on this years signing class (with hopes of adding more) and coach Gonzales believe this recruiting class will set some program history thanks […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos football adds 18 mid-year transfers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football program announced more players have transferred to UNM. There are 18 additions to the cherry and silver, consisting of ten offensive and eight defensive players. A total of 11 of the new signees come to UNM with prior DI experience. All transfers are currently enrolled at UNM, and 23 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

La Cueva wrestling with championship mentality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Wrestling Championships are set to take place Friday and Saturday at Volcano Vista high school. La Cueva enters the weekend as the defending metro champion and has the lineup to contend for a repeat. “You know this is going to be one of the first weekends that I am […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos 2-3 as a ranked team this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fresh of their 25 ranking in the AP poll, the Lobo men’s basketball team fell to Nevada in double-overtime on Monday night. The game came down to free throw shooting and a costly fragrant foul by Morris Udeze. “We put ourselves in a lot of positions to win the game, we just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

More Records Fall as Lobos Ace Fall GPA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another semester down, and another host of GPA records for Lobo student-athletes and programs. The athletic department with the most Mountain West championships over the last four years once again proved it’s not just excellent on the fields of play. Lobo student-athletes recorded a 3.38 overall GPA, the best ever in a non-COVID semester, and paced by some record-breaking performances in individual sports. UNM has grade history for the past 73 semesters, back to 1986.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

President of American Federation of Teachers visits Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The President of The American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, was in Rio Rancho Thursday to learn more about the Career Technical Education Program. The program is a partnership between Rio Rancho Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), aimed at creating more opportunities for students. The program offers students […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Comedy shows coming to Albuquerque in 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of laughs are coming to the Duke City in 2023. The following list is subject to change and will be populated as new shows are announced. January February March
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sulphur Canyon prescribed burn scheduled for end of month

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The forest service has scheduled a prescribed burn for later this month or early February. Crews will start burning piles near Sulphur Canyon in the Cibola National Forest as early as January 30. That start date may vary depending on administrator approval and weather conditions. Once the burn begins, smoke may be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy