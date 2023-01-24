ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Dozens of schools districts, including Lowell, were closed as snow piled up across the state

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
LEXINGTON, Mass. — “It’s heavy, honestly I’d rather have 6 or 7 inches of fluffy stuff than this stuff,” said Arthur Tsouprakos, who lives in Lowell.

Cleaning up the heavy snow Monday was a challenge after several inches piled up across Massachusetts.

“I started cleaning up because it’s easier to do a little at a time instead of doing it all at once since it’s heavy, you know it’s like cement, so it’s tough to move around,” said Tsouprakos.

Dozens of schools districts, including Lowell, were closed for the day.

“I mean it was good, it was good to just relax all day really just do nothing,” said Caleb Mckenzie.

Relaxing until it came time to help clean up the snow with shovels and plenty of salt.

Plow drivers were busy all afternoon and into the night.

It wasn’t easy clearing the roads and even highways like 95 as the snow came down heaviest during rush hour traffic.

“Just go slow and if you see a truck with a plow backing up just wait, we’re doing our jobs, a lot of people just keep going,” said Louis Moniz, a plow driver.

From Lowell to Lexington, the snow kept falling for hours making this the first big snow storm of the season for many.

“I mean we’ve been lucky so far we haven’t had much snow at all, so it is what it is, we’re in New England,” said Tsouprakos.

