KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials released more information Friday on a pedestrian-involved crash that happened Thursday. According to Public Information Officer Scott Erland, officers arrived on-scene around 6:30 p.m., just south on Merchant Drive on I-75 North. A witness to the crash told officers that they had seen the victim, who has not been identified, lying the road, Erland said. Shortly after, the victim was reportedly hit by a car, which remained on scene.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO