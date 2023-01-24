Read full article on original website
1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
Search continues for 2 escaped SWVA inmates after stolen car found in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates in East Tennessee after finding the stolen vehicle they were driving, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Two inmates at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia reportedly escaped from the recreational yard at approximately...
Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
It was another emotional day in court on the second day of the trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in 2020.
First female deputy chief at KPD retiring
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For more than 45 years, Deputy Chief Cindy Gass at Knoxville Police Department served the Knoxville community, but now at the end of January, she will retire. On Wednesday night, she was honored in front of her colleagues and city officials. “At my reception, I had...
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
KPD: Pedestrian killed in I-75 crash may have been hit previously
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials released more information Friday on a pedestrian-involved crash that happened Thursday. According to Public Information Officer Scott Erland, officers arrived on-scene around 6:30 p.m., just south on Merchant Drive on I-75 North. A witness to the crash told officers that they had seen the victim, who has not been identified, lying the road, Erland said. Shortly after, the victim was reportedly hit by a car, which remained on scene.
Man arrested in Alcoa bank robbery after crashing motorcycle, spilling money off highway
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest.
Police Advising Citizens To Be More Cautious with their Cars
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Following a rash of car break-ins, Chattanooga Police want citizens to protect their vehicles. Notably, a child was kidnapped Monday on Main Street and later found on I-75. This was just one of 83 vehicle thefts that have occurred in Chattanooga this month according to...
Second suspect from drag racing crash in jail
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
Sheriff’s office reports 5 Knox County school threats in one week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reporting five local school threats in the past week. Public Information Officer Heather Reyda told WVLT News that law enforcement had arrested three juveniles in connection to the threats: one each at Powell High School and Gibbs High School for bomb threats and a third at Halls Middle School for threats of mass violence.
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
KFD investigating early morning house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department are investigating an early Thursday morning house fire. The fire happened on the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue near Downtown Knoxville. According to KFD Chaplin Paul Trumpore, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning to reports of an abandoned house on fire.
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
Two teens charged with attempted murder following Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The two suspects, Adarius Montez Thomas, 19, and Alexis Michelle Page, 19, allegedly shot at a woman while in front of her home. An officer responded to the home, on Houston Street, around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call reporting the shooting, the report said.
Catch up Quick
Two people were charged Saturday following a shooting in East Knoxville, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, Chattanooga police searching for suspects
Local 3 News: A bicyclist died in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon, Chattanooga police said. According to officials, 62-year-old Darrell Kennedy was hit by a vehicle on the 1800 block of E 32nd Street just before 1:00. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Investigators are working...
