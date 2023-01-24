ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 12

Kristina Millay
3d ago

This article does not match the title. What judge said court had no right to prevent him from having a gun? All I read was the judge said he had no right to have a gun.

Reply(1)
14
LuLu
3d ago

This SICKO got what was coming to him …. One less monster in Evansville☠️

Reply
13
Related
wevv.com

Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty

It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
wevv.com

Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing

A suspect in an alleged murder-for-hire plot out of Evansville had his latest court hearing Friday. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Since his arrest, Alvey has had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wmskamfm.com

Man accused of raping young child in Henderson

A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police say that Riley’s...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
wabx.net

Trial Date Changed For Deputy Charged With Rape

The Warrick County Sheriff Deputy accused of rape last month has a new trial date. The victim says 35 year old Jarred Stuckey bit, choked, and sexually assaulted her for an hour and a half while protesting his advances. The next court date was suppose to happen at the end...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working on a case revolving around the theft of an ATV. Deputies say a 2020 Polaris Razer was stolen from the 6000 block of KY 1299. Officials say it’s a teal-colored vehicle. For those who have any information,...
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for suspect in Subway armed robbery

Henderson Police are looking for the suspect in a Tuesday night armed robbery. We're told officers responded to the Subway along U.S. 41 North just before 9 p.m. Subway employees told authorities an unknown suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at them demanding money out of the register.
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

EPD attempting to locate missing adult

The Evansville Police Department is asking assistance in locating 46-year-old Ikesha Fair. Fair was reported missing on January 5th, after not being seen for approximately three weeks. EPD says she had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did so. There is no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot

Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
PIKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy