Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Musical acts announced for Hurricanes Fan Fest in downtown Raleigh before big game
Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest will take place on Friday, February 17 from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. It will take place in downtown Raleigh and is completely free.
Two free family-friendly events to check out on downtown Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend, parents have two free, family-friendly options to check out in downtown Raleigh. The annual African American Cultural Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 28, at the North Carolina Museum of History and Bicentennial Plaza. It serves as the statewide kickoff to Black History Month. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with music from the Goldsboro Cougars Marching Band and others. Throughout the day there will be exhibits and performances. The fun runs until 5 p.m.
North Carolina city ranked 2nd in US for biggest increases in housing prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite a cooling market because mortgage rates have risen to fight inflation, home sellers in 2022 still had an amazing rate of return – and those in Raleigh were among the best. The ATTOM U.S. Home Sales Report released today showed that sellers nationally saw a 21% higher average profit – […]
Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks to perform at PNC this Spring
RALEIGH, N.C. — Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has added a stop in Raleigh to her 2023 tour. The "White Witch" and former member of Fleetwood Mac will be performing at PNC Arena in Raleigh on May 12. Tickets go on sale to the general...
raleighmag.com
Raleigh restaurant vets dropping dining concepts at Gateway Plaza
Gateway Plaza is getting a serious foodie upgrade (!). Two restaurants are joining the up-and-coming shopping center just north of downtown: farm-to-fork vegan restaurant Fiction Kitchen (currently located in Downtown) and Mala Pata/Peyote, a twofer Latin American bar and restaurant collaboration between Locals Seafood’s Eric Montagne and Zack Gragg, Ex-Voto’s Marshall Davis, and Centro’s Angela Salamanca (talk about a star-studded team!).
Rent now takes higher percentage of income than it has in the last 20 years in Raleigh-Durham area
"(It's) preposterous," one renter said. "I know people are moving here, but I don't see the reason for the increase to be that drastic."
Missing infant from Kaufman County found safe in North Carolina
UPDATE: Xyavier Calliste Jr. was found around 2 a.m. Friday morning with his mother Abigail Williams, 23, in North Carolina. Kemp Police said the two were picked up at a bus terminal in Fayetteville with assistance from the town’s police department. Williams is presumed by Kemp Police to have taken the infant to Dallas from […]
cbs17
Groundbreaking: Historic stone houses in Dorothea Dix Park to be turned into visitor centers, botanical gardens
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three historic stone buildings in Downtown Raleigh’s biggest park are getting an upgrade. The city and state are working together to honor history through a new public space in Dorothea Dix Park. With shattered windows, peeling roofs and rotting wood, three abandoned 100-year-old buildings...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
Wolfspeed CEO hints more expansion is coming beyond new NC plant
DURHAM – Wolfspeed could be announcing soon further expansion of its semiconductor production capacity even as it continues construction of a mammoth plant in Chatham County. CEO Gregg Lowe made specific mentions of further expansion in a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Wednesday to discuss the Durham-based...
cbs17
How to safely secondhand shop without falling victim to scammers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Secondhand shopping online can lead to some great deals, but it can also lead to trouble. That’s because scammers are lurking on secondhand shopping sites waiting to take advantage of unsuspecting customers. Secondhand shopping is becoming more popular every day because of current inflationary...
thewashingtondailynews.com
A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned
In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
Raleigh woman captures moment flight attendant consoles passenger during turbulence
A flight attendant is being recognized for his humanity and kindness aboard a recent delta airlines flight.
cbs17
Raleigh community, Chick-fil-A rally to help brothers after parents death in house fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Latta was there as soon as he got the news. “My wife and I were at the scene. Several of my leaders and team members were there. It was traumatic,” said Latta. Monday evening, fire crews were called to a home on Castlebrook...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
cbs17
New ID verification system unveiled at RDU airport
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a new identity verification system you’ll be able to use next time you fly out of RDU airport. The system comes from a company called CLEAR and it was introduced during a news conference Wednesday. Company leaders say rather than using your ID or wallet, you can come to one of the kiosks and use your eyes or fingers to prove your identity. From there, one of the ambassadors will take you through physical security.
If Beth Wood vacates her role, how would a new state auditor be chosen in NC?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood did not appear in Wake County court Thursday. Instead, her attorney was present. Wood is accused in a hit-and-run that took place in December. The Raleigh Police Department says she crashed her state-owned car into a parked car. Video from a bystander shortly after the crash appears […]
