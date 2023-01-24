ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Two free family-friendly events to check out on downtown Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — This weekend, parents have two free, family-friendly options to check out in downtown Raleigh. The annual African American Cultural Celebration is Saturday, Jan. 28, at the North Carolina Museum of History and Bicentennial Plaza. It serves as the statewide kickoff to Black History Month. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. with music from the Goldsboro Cougars Marching Band and others. Throughout the day there will be exhibits and performances. The fun runs until 5 p.m.
Raleigh restaurant vets dropping dining concepts at Gateway Plaza

Gateway Plaza is getting a serious foodie upgrade (!). Two restaurants are joining the up-and-coming shopping center just north of downtown: farm-to-fork vegan restaurant Fiction Kitchen (currently located in Downtown) and Mala Pata/Peyote, a twofer Latin American bar and restaurant collaboration between Locals Seafood’s Eric Montagne and Zack Gragg, Ex-Voto’s Marshall Davis, and Centro’s Angela Salamanca (talk about a star-studded team!).
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
How to safely secondhand shop without falling victim to scammers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Secondhand shopping online can lead to some great deals, but it can also lead to trouble. That’s because scammers are lurking on secondhand shopping sites waiting to take advantage of unsuspecting customers. Secondhand shopping is becoming more popular every day because of current inflationary...
A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned

In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
New ID verification system unveiled at RDU airport

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s a new identity verification system you’ll be able to use next time you fly out of RDU airport. The system comes from a company called CLEAR and it was introduced during a news conference Wednesday. Company leaders say rather than using your ID or wallet, you can come to one of the kiosks and use your eyes or fingers to prove your identity. From there, one of the ambassadors will take you through physical security.

