The new year invariably commences with blasts of fireworks and self-improvement, brilliant, but alas, tragically brief. Most still have a few weeks before they realize they will not actually go to the gym consistently – or at all. For us college students, the bubble bursts far sooner. The onset of January means holiday cheer is no longer an excuse to ignore the impending doom of summer applications. New year, new GPA to add to the resume. I resolve that this year I will get on top of things, lest I commit the sin of falling behind, or worse, wasting my precious years at Yale.

2 DAYS AGO