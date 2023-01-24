Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
Salovey names DEI, health and fundraising top priorities for 2023
The University’s top priorities this year include increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within the Yale community, fundraising and investing in health-related academic initiatives, according to University President Peter Salovey. Salovey outlined the University’s academic and financial priorities for the 2023 calendar year in an interview with the News. This...
Yale Daily News
Yale Study Abroad prepares for high application numbers
With the deadline to apply looming, Yale Study Abroad expects to see a high number of applications for summer programs. This upcoming summer will mark the second series of in-person study abroad programs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the summers of 2020 and 2021, the programs took place online. Last year, once full in-person programming returned after the pandemic halt, as many as 700 students participated in Yale and non-Yale programs abroad.
Yale Daily News
Maybe I Shouldn’t Follow My Dreams …
When people tell you to follow your dreams, they clearly mean “follow your ambitions.” I’ve always been someone who has wild dreams, but the thing about dreams is that they’re ephemeral. I wake up with a vivid story in my mind, only to forget it entirely five minutes later. All I can remember is that “I had a crazy dream last night.”
Yale Daily News
With six searches in progress, Salovey promises diversity at the “highest ranks” of University leadership
Yale is set to see six of its seats at the “highest ranks” filled by the end of the spring semester. The four cabinet positions — which include the deans of the School of Public Health, School of Nursing and School of Music — as well as the roles of Director of Yale Health and University Chaplain, are among the top posts in the University administration. But all are currently occupied by interim or retiring leadership. University President Peter Salovey, who has final say in all six appointments, told the News that he is prioritizing diversity in his decision-making process.
Yale Daily News
Where is the class of 2018 now? Yale’s “Four-Year Look” at employment
The Yale Office of Career Strategy recently published the “Four-Year Look,” a report on the career progress of the Yale College class of 2018. The report compares data collected from the class of 2018 upon graduation to data collected four years post graduation. The report gathers data on employment location, the most commonly-attended universities, size of employer, salary, job satisfaction, most common employers and the most commonly-pursued advanced degrees. The report additionally includes all of these metrics broken down by major.
Yale Daily News
DE GENNARO: College is more than finding a career
The new year invariably commences with blasts of fireworks and self-improvement, brilliant, but alas, tragically brief. Most still have a few weeks before they realize they will not actually go to the gym consistently – or at all. For us college students, the bubble bursts far sooner. The onset of January means holiday cheer is no longer an excuse to ignore the impending doom of summer applications. New year, new GPA to add to the resume. I resolve that this year I will get on top of things, lest I commit the sin of falling behind, or worse, wasting my precious years at Yale.
Yale Daily News
Yale graduate students receive prestigious international STEM fellowship
Courtesy of Masashi Kaneda (left), Emma Louden (center) and Maya Foster (right) Three Yale graduate students were recently awarded the Quad Fellowship, an international collaboration to create a network of scientists and technologists dedicated to advancing innovation and collaboration. Emma Louden GRD ’26, Maya Foster GRD ’27 and Masashi Kaneda...
Yale Daily News
Yale Institute for Global Health awards Spark grant to four faculty members
The Yale Institute for Global Health awarded the 2023 Spark Awards to four YIGH-affiliated faculty members conducting international research in global health. The award — which is intended to serve as a “spark” for a larger grant proposal or a project significant to the faculty member’s career development — distributes up to $10,000 in funding to each of the recipients. The four recipients announced on Jan. 18 were Sarah Lowe, associate professor of public health; Sharon Chekijian, associate professor of emergency medicine; Ashley Hagaman, assistant professor of public health; and Fabian Laage-Gaupp, assistant professor of vascular and interventional radiology.
Yale Daily News
SKADOW: Vaccine mandates deserve justification
Editor’s Note: Although cases of post-vaccination myocarditis have been identified, the risk of post-COVID-19 infection myocarditis is higher than the risk of post-vaccination myocarditis, according to Chief Campus Health Officer Madeline Wilson. On Oct. 27, 2022 the University administration announced that the COVID-19 bivalent booster would be required for...
Yale Daily News
Laurie Santos launches new course aimed at teen well-being
Professor Laurie Santos has revamped her popular “The Science of Well-Being” Coursera class in response to rising anxiety and depression rates within the teenage demographic. The new course, which debuted earlier this month, has already garnered thousands of views. Santos hones in on teen-specific problems such as intrafamilial...
Yale Daily News
A tale of two presidents: Salovey plans collaboration with Harvard’s newest leader
With Claudine Gay set to take the helm at Harvard University this year as the school’s newest president, University administration is looking forward to future collaboration with their counterpart in Cambridge. Last month, the Harvard Corporation, the governing board of the University, announced that Claudine Gay would replace Lawrence...
Comments / 0