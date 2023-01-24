Read full article on original website
Related
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Thursday January 27th
SEVENTH PLACE GAME: NEOGA VS. LOSER OF SOUTH CENTRAL/SEB. CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP: WSS VS. WINNER OF SOUTH CENTRAL/SEB. THIRD PLACE GAME: DIETERICH VS. LOSER OF NORTH CLAY/ST. ANTHONY. CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: ALTAMONT VS. WINNER OF NORTH CLAY/ST. ANTHONY- 7:30 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM) LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT IN ARGENTA. NINTH PLACE:...
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
Effingham Radio
EIU Again Reports Growth in Spring Enrollment Numbers
In the past six years, EIU’s spring enrollment has grown 31 percent across all state-mandated reporting categories. Spring enrollment at Eastern Illinois University is again on the upswing. The Charleston, Illinois-based public regional university is reporting a spring-to-spring enrollment increase of 3.8 percent—approximately 326 students—from January 2022 to January...
Effingham Radio
Gailerd Clifford Workmann, 95
Gailerd Clifford Workmann, 95 Years old, of rural Altamont, Illinois, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday January 24, 2023, at 5:35 AM at the Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Effingham, Illinois, where he was a resident for a short time. Arrangements are incomplete...
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
thetuscolajournal.com
Piercy is building a career in his hometown
For 2002 Villa Grove High School graduate David Piercy, it’s been a circuitous route to success in his hometown. From working on job sites with his dad, Duane, to starting his own company in Colorado before moving it back home, the trek hasn’t always been an easy one. I recently caught up with him to talk about his latest project, an 1800-square-foot addition to the city building, and much more.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Partnering With Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation For Chamber Community Scholarships
The Effingham County Chamber has partnered with the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation to accept applications on behalf of the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County. The Chamber Foundation provides educational opportunities for youth and the workforce to build and strengthen personal and business capacity and foster a commitment to leadership and community development.
Effingham Radio
Drake Lee Armstrong, 5 Months
Angel on earth, Drake Lee Armstrong, gained his wings on January 23, 2023 at Crawford Memorial Hospital. Drake was born at 5:13 am at St Anthony Memorial Hospital on August 18,2022, to Kyle and Brett Armstrong. Drake was the light of his brother, Leo’s life. Drake possessed a soul too...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
Effingham Radio
Tonya Rae Ramsey-Boyles, 49
Tonya Rae Ramsey-Boyles, 49, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Watson. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Tonya was born May 31, 1973 in Robinson, the daughter of Mickey E....
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Board to Meet Monday
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Monday, January 30th at 7:00pm. Discussion and vote on the recommendation of the Republican Central Committee with consent of the Board, County Board Chairman to appoint Shelby County State’s Attorney to fill vacancy. Discussion and vote to request Resident Circuit...
Effingham Radio
Joe Sippers Cafe Receives Official Illinois Maker’s Plate
The following was released by Visit Effingham on their Facebook Page:. Today, Joe Sippers Cafe received their official Illinois Makers plate, created by fellow Illinois Maker, Mississippi Mud Pottery!. We are so proud to present Emily and Brennan Debenham, owners of Joe Sippers Cafe, with this award as they join...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 year old Jessica R. Clark for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jessica was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26 year old David E. Dilley of Beecher City for a Shelby County...
Effingham Radio
Newest Hall Of FAME Award Winner Named
The newest recepient of this award for high achievement in math or science is Riley Berg of Altamont High School. Riley’s pursuit will be toward being a physical therapist following high school. Pictured with Riley are Michael Tappendorf of Milano & Grunloh Engineers and Jon Frohning of Pro Rehab.
WAND TV
Apartment fire in Mattoon displaces one person
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 3-story apartment building fire on Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to 2101 Champaign Ave. around 6:30 p.m. According to MFD, light smoke was showing from the second floor. A crew was able to locate the fire on the second floor while other crews searched the building for residents.
freedom929.com
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Effingham Radio
Separate Challenges Against Illinois’ Gun Ban Progressing
Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge for a TRO Wednesday in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
Comments / 0