Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota Introduces State ICWA Bill
BISMARCK, ND - North Dakota lawmakers introduced a bill on Monday that would solidify the rules of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law. Representative Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, is sponsoring House Bill 1536. The bipartisan proposal comes as...
redlakenationnews.com
Cook I - Red Lake School District ISD#38
Internal and External Posting: 01/26/2023 – 02/05/2023. Bargaining Group: Minnesota School Employees Association. Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED. Previous school food service or commercial kitchen experience is preferred. Must take the ServSafe course and pass the exam within 90 days of hire, or already hold a valid Minnesota Food Manager certificate.
redlakenationnews.com
Walz tucks tax, fee increases among checks and credits in his proposed budget
Gov. Tim Walz trumpeted the "largest tax cuts in state history" in his two-year budget, yet tucked amid the expansive benefits for families and seniors there are also higher fees and new taxes. In his public presentation Tuesday at the Department of Revenue with all his commissioners by his side,...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota needs more than $3 billion for aging infrastructure, Gov. Walz says
Gov. Tim Walz pitched a $3.3 billion plan Thursday to maintain and update Minnesota infrastructure, from roads to university buildings to housing. The DFL governor released his proposal as legislators are moving quickly on a borrowing and spending bill about half that size. Minnesota faces a growing stack of requests from state agencies, local governments and outside groups seeking help with expensive construction and maintenance projects.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Legislature passes CROWN Act prohibiting hair discrimination
When Tyeastia Green went in for a job interview in Eden Prairie, company representatives told her she was a great candidate, but that she should change her hair. The information technology worker went home, took out her cornrows and straightened her hair. She went to her next interview and was hired.
redlakenationnews.com
USDA Takes Steps to Support Food Sovereignty with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023--The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the tribe seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
redlakenationnews.com
People who experience homelessness face earlier and greater risk of death, report finds
People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at much higher rates than the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute (HHRI). That alarming pattern holds true regardless of age, gender or race. The...
redlakenationnews.com
Saint Paul College Economic Contribution Estimated at $279.1 Million
Saint Paul, Minn. - January 25, 2023 – Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released yesterday the results of a study that estimates the annual impact of Saint Paul College on the regional economy to be $279.1 million and 2,086 jobs. "Saint Paul...
redlakenationnews.com
Governor Walz's Budget Makes Meaningful Investments in Minnesota's Infrastructure
Saint Paul, MN — Following the release of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan's proposed budget, Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota, issued the following statement. The proposed budget includes full state matching dollars to maximize federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs...
redlakenationnews.com
Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage
Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's Infrastructure Union: Federal Mineral Withdrawal Threatens Climate Progress
Saint Paul, MN — In a statement today, LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota leaders responded to the Biden Administration’s decision to move forward with a moratorium on copper nickel mining within the Rainy River Watershed in Northern Minnesota. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s order withdraws more...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota DNR gets big budget boost from governor
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would get $287 million in new money over the next two years to rebuild dilapidated state park buildings, boat landings and fish hatcheries under Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed state budget unveiled Tuesday afternoon. The governor's plan also calls for...
redlakenationnews.com
MDA Now Accepting Applications for Noxious Weed/Invasive Plant Grants
St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Counties, municipalities, tribal governments, and weed management entities (including weed management areas) may apply for grants to mitigate noxious weeds around the state. To be eligible for consideration, applicants must spend grant funds by June 30, 2023.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota attorney general calls for delay in Sanford-Fairview merger timeline
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked for Sanford and Fairview to slow down their proposed mega-merger, saying a scheduled closing for the transaction on March 31 is coming too soon to address questions about the deal. Deputy Attorney General John Keller disclosed the request Wednesday night during a public...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities - P99
Red Lake Treat Street 2022 held at Red Lake Humanities.
redlakenationnews.com
Launch Minnesota Shares Achievements in Annual Year-End Recap
"Launch Minnesota is incredibly important. I'm not even sure we'd be a company without them." That's what we heard from Minnesota entrepreneur Brian Bradley Johnson, founder of Ambient Intelligence, Launch Minnesota grantee and Launch Minnesota Network participant. Brian is not alone in his take on the importance of Launch Minnesota....
redlakenationnews.com
For a moment, organic, cage-free and other specialty eggs beat conventional prices
As egg prices surged to their highest levels toward the end of last year, a curious thing happened: Organic, pasture-raised and other "specialty" eggs were at times less expensive than the conventional dozens. At some stores in Minnesota and elsewhere, they still are. "I've seen it, and the dairy managers...
redlakenationnews.com
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close this week
State-run COVID-19 testing sites in four locations around the state will close this week, marking the end of their nearly three-year run serving Minnesotans. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, Jan. 27, the Duluth site will close on Jan. 28 and the sites in Brooklyn Park and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport will close on Jan. 29.
redlakenationnews.com
All Federal Baiting and Poaching Charges Against Bowmars Dropped After 9-Year Investigation
Social media stars, record-setting bowhunters, and couple-preneurs, Josh and Sarah Bowmar out of Ankney, Iowa who've been in the limelight recently as part of a federal investigation related to hunts they conducted with a Nebraska outfitter, announce that all hunting violations against them have been dismissed after a nine-year battle to clear their name.
redlakenationnews.com
Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press
A relatively mild January will come to an abrupt end Friday as a frigid air mass moves into Minnesota, kicking off a cold snap that will last at least two weeks. Temperatures at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the official reporting station for the Twin Cities, have yet to fall below zero this month. But the mercury will drop into negative territory by Saturday morning and low temperatures will be at or below zero through the first full week of February, the National Weather Service said.
Comments / 0