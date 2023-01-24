A relatively mild January will come to an abrupt end Friday as a frigid air mass moves into Minnesota, kicking off a cold snap that will last at least two weeks. Temperatures at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the official reporting station for the Twin Cities, have yet to fall below zero this month. But the mercury will drop into negative territory by Saturday morning and low temperatures will be at or below zero through the first full week of February, the National Weather Service said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO