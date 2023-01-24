Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet
Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
northernnewsnow.com
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
boreal.org
Snow tonight and Friday morning
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 26, 2023. Light to locally moderate snow is expected tonight and Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Cook County for up to 5 inches of snowfall. Increasingly gusty winds tonight and Friday are expected to create areas of blowing snow through Friday evening.
redlakenationnews.com
For a moment, organic, cage-free and other specialty eggs beat conventional prices
As egg prices surged to their highest levels toward the end of last year, a curious thing happened: Organic, pasture-raised and other "specialty" eggs were at times less expensive than the conventional dozens. At some stores in Minnesota and elsewhere, they still are. "I've seen it, and the dairy managers...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
Top Reasons People Are Moving To The Duluth Area When They Retire
There are countless reasons to love the Northland. Whether you're a "lifer" or moved here at some point along the way, I think each of us recognizes the benefits and advantages that Duluth, Superior, and the surrounding area of the Twin Ports has to offer. And while the benefits of...
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
Would You Live in this Minnesota Apt Complex – Formerly a Jail?
I love unique places to live. Houses and apartments. But this one might be a bit eerie. This apartment complex used to be a jail. I'm not talking something like Alcatraz, but definitely a jail that has now been converted. And they have left some of the actual jail doors, like cell doors as "walls". It's a little strange, but unique and a conversation piece.
WDIO-TV
Some Duluth school bus routes canceled Wednesday morning due to staffing
Some Duluth parents had to figure out how to get their kids to school, after their bus routes were canceled Wednesday morning. In a message to parents at Piedmont Elementary, the district said that due to staffing issues, two routes to Piedmont, Lincoln Park, and Denfeld were canceled. The message...
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Launches Crime-Mapping Tool
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officially launched its new crime-mapping tool online Tuesday for residents to view. The crime map shows all types of crimes pinpointed to the street where they occurred. People can filter the results by date, location and type of incident,...
FOX 21 Online
Question To Duluth City Councilors: Are You Running For Mayor?
DULUTH, Minn. – As a third candidate says he’s running for Duluth’s next mayor, FOX 21 is confirming if anyone on the Duluth city council – current and former – is up for the challenge. Over the past week, we’ve heard back from all but...
redlakenationnews.com
Jillian Kay Rojas
Jillian Kay Rojas age 34 of Duluth passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 with her mother and sister Maria by her side. She was born at St Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota on October 20, 1988. Jillian is survived by her Mother, Linda Forte, Father, Javier Garcia Sr. Children, Nadiya Rojas, Anahi Rojas, Nevaeh Rewald, Micah Rewald, and Alexander Rewald, Siblings Maria T Rojas, Children Xavier, Malekai and Sincere, Javier Garcia Jr., Angel Fernandez, Half-Siblings, Sheyla Rojas, and Joel Ramirez. Biological Father, Jorge Rojas. Grandmother, Manuela Forte. Uncles, Harold Forte, Freddie Zamora, Wife Mary, Danny Zamora, Wife Migdalia, Bob Forte, Wife Linda and Aunt Maria Rojas. Cousins, Jillian Forte and daughter Aurora, Anne (Forte) Medlin, Husband Lynden and kids Zane,Graeme and Luna, Anabel Zamora and daughter Anabeya Pulido, Alex Casanellas and daughter Alina Casanellas, Migdalia Fernandez, Husband Pedro and kids Steven and Cindy. Her Titi, Marilyn along with Lori Olson and countless family and friends. Jillian will be missed dearly by everyone.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police K-9 Marik Dies One Year After Retirement
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is mourning after the death of police K-9 Marik. Marik recently became ill from a gastrointestinal condition, according to the Northland K9 Foundation. Marik was partnered with Sgt. Nick Eastman. During the 7.5 years together, Marik was deployed 541 times and is...
